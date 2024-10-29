iifl-logo-icon 1
National Peroxide Ltd Board Meeting

765
(6.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

National Perox. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
National Peroxide Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of National Peroxide Limited (formerly known as NPL Chemicals Limited) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of National Peroxide Limited (formerly known as NPL Chemicals Limited) (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e., on October 29, 2024, had inter-alia Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
National Peroxide Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, July 31, 2024 have fixed the date of 4th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 27th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20249 May 2024
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 09, 2024 had recommended payment of dividend @ 125%, i.e. Rs. 12.50 per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Members. Final Dividend if declared, will be paid within the timelines prescribed under the law. Clarification on submission of Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)

