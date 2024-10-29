Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

National Peroxide Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of National Peroxide Limited (formerly known as NPL Chemicals Limited) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of National Peroxide Limited (formerly known as NPL Chemicals Limited) (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e., on October 29, 2024, had inter-alia Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

National Peroxide Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, July 31, 2024 have fixed the date of 4th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 27th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024