|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|-
|12.5
|125
|Final
|Note: The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 09, 2024 had recommended payment of dividend @ 125%, i.e. Rs. 12.50 per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Members. Final Dividend if declared, will be paid within the timelines prescribed under the law.
