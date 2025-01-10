Naturo Indiabull Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.86
10.2
6.56
0.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.49
14.17
5.85
6.71
Net Worth
38.35
24.37
12.41
6.97
Minority Interest
Debt
12.15
3.41
0.21
1.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
50.5
27.78
12.62
8.57
Fixed Assets
2.04
1.17
0.33
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
2.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
47.96
26.25
12.25
6.32
Inventories
10.64
6.2
3.41
0.75
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.54
7.79
4.21
7.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
67.37
13.44
5.45
2.21
Sundry Creditors
-29.03
-0.19
-0.24
-0.73
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.56
-0.99
-0.58
-3.82
Cash
0.28
0.34
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
50.5
27.78
12.62
8.58
