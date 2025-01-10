iifl-logo-icon 1
Naturo Indiabull Ltd Balance Sheet

7.94
(-5.92%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.86

10.2

6.56

0.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.49

14.17

5.85

6.71

Net Worth

38.35

24.37

12.41

6.97

Minority Interest

Debt

12.15

3.41

0.21

1.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

50.5

27.78

12.62

8.57

Fixed Assets

2.04

1.17

0.33

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.01

2.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.22

0.02

0

0

Networking Capital

47.96

26.25

12.25

6.32

Inventories

10.64

6.2

3.41

0.75

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.54

7.79

4.21

7.91

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

67.37

13.44

5.45

2.21

Sundry Creditors

-29.03

-0.19

-0.24

-0.73

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-12.56

-0.99

-0.58

-3.82

Cash

0.28

0.34

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

50.5

27.78

12.62

8.58

