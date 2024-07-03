iifl-logo-icon 1
Naturo Indiabull Ltd Share Price

8.34
(1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:21:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.69
  • Day's High8.34
  • 52 Wk High18.5
  • Prev. Close8.18
  • Day's Low7.65
  • 52 Wk Low 7.81
  • Turnover (lac)3.33
  • P/E18.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.33
  • EPS0.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Naturo Indiabull Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.69

Prev. Close

8.18

Turnover(Lac.)

3.33

Day's High

8.34

Day's Low

7.65

52 Week's High

18.5

52 Week's Low

7.81

Book Value

20.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.73

P/E

18.59

EPS

0.44

Divi. Yield

0

Naturo Indiabull Ltd Corporate Action

8 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Naturo Indiabull Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Naturo Indiabull Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.60%

Non-Promoter- 80.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Naturo Indiabull Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.86

10.2

6.56

0.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.49

14.17

5.85

6.71

Net Worth

38.35

24.37

12.41

6.97

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Naturo Indiabull Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Naturo Indiabull Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gaurav Jain

Non Executive Director

Jyoti Choudhary

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nishant Goutam

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramcharan Saini

Non Executive Director

Sudhir Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vishal Gour

Additional Director

Kamlesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Naturo Indiabull Ltd

Summary

Naturo Indiabull Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name IT Indiabull Private Limitedon September 02, 2016. Subsequently, name was changed to Naturo Indiabull Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on February 03, 2022. Further, Company got converted into Public Limited Company, dated March 09 ,2022 in the name of Naturo Indiabull Limited.The Company has operations in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is in the business of trading of various health products and kits including Sanitary Towels, Sanitary Napkins, hand sanitizer and other health kits etc. Now, it is diversifying products to various health and herbal products like, juices, soaps, shampoos, medicines, tablets, etc. under the name Naturo Indiabull Limited. It has started distribution of samples presently. It purchases goods from various manufacturers and sells them both directly to whole sellers and also through agents. However, from November 2019, Company entered into FMCG Business to carry on the business of garments, textiles, jewellery, FMCG, Real Estate, Stone-Mines, Herbal Products, Automobile, Printing, Share Trading, providing education, Agriculture Seeds and Fertilizers, Hospitality and Food items through directly and/or through the network of members, consultants, Bonafide commission agents, franchises, associates and distributors of multi-level marketing through network publicity, market research analysis, surveys, organizing events, contest, sem
Company FAQs

What is the Naturo Indiabull Ltd share price today?

The Naturo Indiabull Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Naturo Indiabull Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naturo Indiabull Ltd is ₹15.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Naturo Indiabull Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Naturo Indiabull Ltd is 18.59 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Naturo Indiabull Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naturo Indiabull Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naturo Indiabull Ltd is ₹7.81 and ₹18.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Naturo Indiabull Ltd?

Naturo Indiabull Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -32.20%, 1 Year at -42.60%, 6 Month at -46.11%, 3 Month at -28.87% and 1 Month at -22.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Naturo Indiabull Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Naturo Indiabull Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 80.39 %

