SectorTrading
Open₹7.69
Prev. Close₹8.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.33
Day's High₹8.34
Day's Low₹7.65
52 Week's High₹18.5
52 Week's Low₹7.81
Book Value₹20.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.73
P/E18.59
EPS0.44
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.86
10.2
6.56
0.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.49
14.17
5.85
6.71
Net Worth
38.35
24.37
12.41
6.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gaurav Jain
Non Executive Director
Jyoti Choudhary
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nishant Goutam
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramcharan Saini
Non Executive Director
Sudhir Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vishal Gour
Additional Director
Kamlesh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Naturo Indiabull Ltd
Summary
Naturo Indiabull Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name IT Indiabull Private Limitedon September 02, 2016. Subsequently, name was changed to Naturo Indiabull Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on February 03, 2022. Further, Company got converted into Public Limited Company, dated March 09 ,2022 in the name of Naturo Indiabull Limited.The Company has operations in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is in the business of trading of various health products and kits including Sanitary Towels, Sanitary Napkins, hand sanitizer and other health kits etc. Now, it is diversifying products to various health and herbal products like, juices, soaps, shampoos, medicines, tablets, etc. under the name Naturo Indiabull Limited. It has started distribution of samples presently. It purchases goods from various manufacturers and sells them both directly to whole sellers and also through agents. However, from November 2019, Company entered into FMCG Business to carry on the business of garments, textiles, jewellery, FMCG, Real Estate, Stone-Mines, Herbal Products, Automobile, Printing, Share Trading, providing education, Agriculture Seeds and Fertilizers, Hospitality and Food items through directly and/or through the network of members, consultants, Bonafide commission agents, franchises, associates and distributors of multi-level marketing through network publicity, market research analysis, surveys, organizing events, contest, sem
Read More
The Naturo Indiabull Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naturo Indiabull Ltd is ₹15.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Naturo Indiabull Ltd is 18.59 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naturo Indiabull Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naturo Indiabull Ltd is ₹7.81 and ₹18.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Naturo Indiabull Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -32.20%, 1 Year at -42.60%, 6 Month at -46.11%, 3 Month at -28.87% and 1 Month at -22.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.