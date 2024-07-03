Summary

Naturo Indiabull Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name IT Indiabull Private Limitedon September 02, 2016. Subsequently, name was changed to Naturo Indiabull Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on February 03, 2022. Further, Company got converted into Public Limited Company, dated March 09 ,2022 in the name of Naturo Indiabull Limited.The Company has operations in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is in the business of trading of various health products and kits including Sanitary Towels, Sanitary Napkins, hand sanitizer and other health kits etc. Now, it is diversifying products to various health and herbal products like, juices, soaps, shampoos, medicines, tablets, etc. under the name Naturo Indiabull Limited. It has started distribution of samples presently. It purchases goods from various manufacturers and sells them both directly to whole sellers and also through agents. However, from November 2019, Company entered into FMCG Business to carry on the business of garments, textiles, jewellery, FMCG, Real Estate, Stone-Mines, Herbal Products, Automobile, Printing, Share Trading, providing education, Agriculture Seeds and Fertilizers, Hospitality and Food items through directly and/or through the network of members, consultants, Bonafide commission agents, franchises, associates and distributors of multi-level marketing through network publicity, market research analysis, surveys, organizing events, contest, sem

