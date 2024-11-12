Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Naturo Indiabull Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Pursuance to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Naturo Indiabull Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024, has, inter alia, approved the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. The Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company, is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to the above-cited subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25 held today i.e., Thursday, September 05, 2024 has inter alia, approved the following: 1. CONVENING AN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND DISPENSATION OF NOTICE TO MEMBERS: 2. APPOINTMENT OF SCRUTINIZER & AND FIXING DATE FOR BOOK CLOSURE/KEY DATES FOR EGM

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) with reference to the above cited subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of NATURO INDIABULL LIMITED (the Company) at their Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday 20th August, 2024 has inter alia: 1. Appointed M/s Uravshi Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP: 25168) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial audit for the year 2023-24 as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Appointed Sanjay Pramod & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 008482C) as Internal Auditor of the Company to conduct Internal Audit for the financial year 2023-24 and 2024-25 as required under Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

In term of the provisions of the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule Ill of said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Kamlesh Kumar (DIN 10683157) designated as an additional Director of the Company w.e.f. July 23, 2024 under Section 161 of Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 23 May 2024

Naturo Indiabull Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the Registered Office situated at House No.M-43 And 44 Raghu Vihar M Block Shipra Path Mansarovar Jaipur Rajasthan India 302020 for considering the following agenda: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the period Half Year and Year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Naturo Indiabull Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter-alia to transact the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the period Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. However due to non-finalization of accounts, it is re-scheduled on 05th June, 2024 to consider the above mentioned transactions. We request you to take the above information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Naturo Indiabull Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 5th June, 2024, inter-alia to transact the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the period Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. However due to non-finalization of accounts, it is rescheduled on 11th June, 2024 to consider the above mentioned transactions. We request you to take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/06/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) with reference to the above cited subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of NATURO INDIABULL LIMITED (the Company) at their Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday 11th June, 2024 has inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Audit Report thereon. The above information is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.naturoindiabull.com The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. Please take the above on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 31 May 2024

Audited Results

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

Dear Sir/Maam, In term of the provisions of the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule Ill of said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Ms. Shalini Arora (Membership No.: A72407) designated as a Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. April 23, 2024, under Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 9 (3) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015, IT IS TO INFORM YOU THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN ITS MEETING HELD TODAY HAS APPROVED THE APPOINTMENT OF MS. SHALINI ARORA AS A COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM APRIL 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024