|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Intimation of book closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) This is to inform you that 8th Annual General Meeting of the company was held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the registered office of the company in compliance with and as per circular issued by the MCA and SEBI. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.