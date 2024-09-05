Naturo Indiabull Ltd Management Discussions

Incorporated in 2016, Naturo Indiabull Limited (formerly IT Indiabull Private Limited) has diversified its business operations over the years. Initially engaged in trading health care products, herbal juices, soaps, shampoos, sanitary pads, and other FMCG products, the Company has expanded its scope to include the manufacturing of fertilizers, chemicals, and other agricultural and industrial items. The Company is also involved in providing comprehensive transportation logistics services, including the transport of goods and persons across various mediums?land, sea, and air.

Industry Structure and Developments

FMCG Sector

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector remains a significant contributor to the Indian economy, driven by its large consumer base and steady demand. FMCG products, including health care products, personal care items, and household goods, play a crucial role in the daily lives of consumers. The sector has seen substantial growth due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences towards convenience and quality. Government policies, such as allowing 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in cash and carry and 51% in multi-brand retail, have further bolstered the growth of this sector by attracting foreign investments and enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

Agricultural and Industrial Chemicals

The Companys foray into the manufacturing of fertilizers and chemicals aligns with the increasing demand for agricultural productivity and efficiency. With the governments introduction of Production Linked Incentives (PLI) schemes, the sector has experienced significant developments aimed at boosting manufacturing capabilities, enhancing exports, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The demand for various types of fertilizers, including organic and inorganic, continues to grow, driven by the need for improved crop yields and soil health.

Transportation and Logistics

The transportation and logistics sector has evolved significantly, with a growing emphasis on efficiency and integration across multiple transport modes. The industrys expansion is supported by increased infrastructure investments and advancements in technology. The Companys new focus on establishing, managing, and operating fleet carriers, including trucks, trailers, cranes, and agricultural equipment, reflects the robust growth in the logistics sector. The establishment of container freight stations, inland container depots, and the provision of multimodal transport solutions highlight the Companys strategic move to enhance its logistics capabilities and cater to the evolving needs of businesses.

Recent Developments

As of March 9, 2024, Naturo Indiabull Limited has broadened its business scope to include:

1. Fleet Management and Equipment Rental: The Company now operates in the management, trading, and leasing of a diverse range of fleet carriers and heavy machinery. This expansion positions the Company to meet the increasing demand for transportation and construction equipment.

2. Agricultural Chemicals Manufacturing: In addition to fertilizers, the Company is involved in the production and distribution of agricultural chemicals and related products. This aligns with the growing focus on sustainable agriculture and the need for effective farming solutions.

3. Comprehensive Logistics Services: The Company continues to enhance its logistics services, including warehousing, transportation, and supply chain management. By integrating advanced logistics solutions and providing specialized services, the Company aims to optimize operations and support various industries needs.

Naturo Indiabull Limited is strategically positioned to leverage its diverse business operations and capitalize on the growth opportunities within the FMCG, agricultural, and logistics sectors. The Companys expansion into new areas, combined with its established expertise and strategic investments, will enable it to deliver enhanced value to its stakeholders and contribute positively to the broader economic landscape.

OUR STRENGTHS:

• Strong Presence in Market.

• Focus on Quality Products.

• Well qualified and Experienced Management team.

• Cordial relationship between management and vendor.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:

Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors:

• Companys ability to successfully implement our growth strategy;

• Changes in technology;

• Investment Flow in the country from the other countries;

• Competition from other players;

• Changes in law and laws and regulations;

• General economic and business condition;

• Operational guidance and support.

OPPORTUNITIES

We believe there is significant demand of organic and health care products. In current hectic lifestyle, people tend to attract towards use of natural and organic products in their day-to-day life. Seeing the rising trend of demand of organic and natural products and personal care, the Company saw a growing market expands its portfolio to expand its business.

THREATS & CHALLENGES

Unfavorable changes in government policies and the regulatory environment can adversely impact the performance of the sector. Retrospective policy changes and regulatory bottlenecks may impact profitability and affect the attractiveness of the sector and companies operating within the sector.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Companies Act, 2013 re-emphasizes the need for an effective Internal Financial Control system in the Company. The system should be designed and operated effectively. Rule 8(5)(viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires the information regarding adequacy of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements to be disclosed in the Boards report.

The Companys internal control system is commensurate with the nature, size and complexities of operations. Adequate records and documents are maintained as required by laws. The company has established well defined polices and processes across the organization covering the major activities. The Companys audit Committee reviewed the internal control system on an ongoing basis keeping in mind the growth prospects and ever evolving business environment. Audit committee reviews proper implementation of corrective measures. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective.

TO ENSURE EFFECTIVE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS THE COMPANY HAS LAID DOWN THE FOLLOWING MEASURES:

• All legal and statutory compliances are ensured on a monthly basis. Non-compliance, if any, is seriously taken by the management and corrective actions are taken immediately. Any amendment is regularly updated by internal as well as external agencies in the system.

• Approval of all transactions is ensured through a pre-approved Delegation of Authority Schedule which is reviewed periodically by the management.

• The Company follows a robust internal audit process. Transaction audits are conducted regularly to ensure accuracy of financial reporting, safeguard and protection of all the assets. Fixed Asset verification of assets is done on an annual basis.

SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

OUTLOOK

The Company has a positive outlook towards the growth of the Company. Currently company is dealing in trading of the FMCG & Herbal products but considering to enter into the business of Manufacturing of the same.

DISCUSSIONS ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE VIS-A-VIS OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

In the financial year 2023-24, Naturo Indiabull Limited made notable strides by significantly expanding its business operations. The Company achieved a remarkable revenue of Rs. 4,188.41 lacs, a substantial increase from Rs. 1,616.23 lacs recorded in the previous financial year. This impressive growth underscores the Companys successful efforts in expanding its market presence and diversifying its business activities. The Company reported a net profit of Rs. 99.31 lacs for FY 2023-24, compared to Rs. 103.90 lacs in FY 2022-23. While there was a slight decline in net profit, the substantial increase in revenue indicates that the Company has effectively expanded its operations and market reach. The substantial increase in revenue reflects the successful implementation of the Companys new business strategies and expansion into new areas. However, the marginal decrease in net profit suggests that there might have been increased operational costs or challenges that impacted profitability. The significant revenue increase of Rs. 2,572.18 lacs highlights the success of the Companys new business initiatives, including its expanded product lines and market strategies. The Directors are optimistic about the Companys future prospects. The successful expansion into new business areas and the significant revenue growth provide a solid foundation for continued progress. The Company is dedicated to optimizing operational processes and managing costs to enhance profitability in the coming years.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Every business has both Risk and Return and they are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal endeavor is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts. Our senior management identifies and monitors the risk on regular basis and evolves process and system to control and minimize it. With regular check and evaluation business risk can be forecasted to the maximum extent and thus corrective measures can be taken in time.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Management is doing successfully in building experienced team and nurturing them to be leaders. The main r motive of the company is trust, integrity, teamwork, innovation, performance and partnership. Various Departments are headed by Professional Qualified Personal, helping our business to remain competitive, achieve greater success and newer milestone.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

During the year, on the Financial Statement, there was no significant change in the financial ratios compared to that of the previous year.

RETURN ON NET WORTH

During the year, there was no significant change in the return on the Net Worth compared to that of the previous year.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The report may contain certain statements that the Company believes are, or may be considered to be "forward looking statements "that describe our objectives, plans or goals. All these forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including but limited to, Government action, economic development, risks inherent in the Companys growth strategy and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.

