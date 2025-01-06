NB Footwear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.34
-0.26
-0.09
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.24
-0.26
-0.1
-0.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.58
-0.52
-0.19
-0.17
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.58
-0.52
-0.19
-0.17
Equity raised
-29.92
-29.39
-29.2
-29.03
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-30.51
-29.92
-29.4
-29.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.