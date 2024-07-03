SectorLeather
Open₹17.49
Prev. Close₹16.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.38
Day's High₹17.53
Day's Low₹17.49
52 Week's High₹20.94
52 Week's Low₹5.66
Book Value₹-1.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
1
1
1
1
Reserves
-15.86
-15.67
-15.44
-15.31
Net Worth
-1.36
-1.17
-0.94
-0.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.34
-0.26
-0.09
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.24
-0.26
-0.1
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
29.29
169.52
18.32
1.6
EBIT growth
29.29
169.52
18.32
1.6
Net profit growth
29.29
169.52
18.32
1.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,240.35
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,425.6
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
617.75
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
300.4
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
591.4
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Kannan A Yadav
Non Executive Director
Krishnaveni Kannan Yadav
Executive Director & CFO
S Krishnan
Independent Director
Neerav Merchant
Chairperson
Bina Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NB Footwear Ltd
Summary
NB Footwear Limited was incorporated on September 24, 1987 as a Private Limited Company and later converted to Public Limited Company. The Company is in the business of tanners, processors, manufacturer and dealer in the hides of skins of all animal leather, leather goods and footwear of all kinds. It is a part of Hyderabads most famous group the Rs 250 Crore Nava Bharat conglomerate. The company commenced business in 1987 with an installed capacity for 3 lac pairs of full shoes at their advantageously located plant at Cheduvalai (North Arcot district), Tamilnadu. In the initial years, it ran up an accumulated loss of Rs 2 cr. It then undertook jobwork for Bata India but had to discontinue it when the government stipulated that Bata should sub-contract only to small-scale units. Although it had a huge capacity, NB Footwear could not receive orders from the market. Nava Bharat Enterprises, a recognised Star Trading House, took up a stake in this company. Nava Bharat Enterprises does not have a plant. But it maintains a leather division and all the work is carried out at NB Footwear on a job-order basis. It then exports to Berger Schuh, Germany, a trading agency which supplies designs to NB Footwear. The shoes are sold to leading names in Germany such as Remo, Tiechmann, Karstadt, etc.After successfully overcoming its initial hiccups and teething problems, the company doubled its capacity by 1990 and bagged a large export order of Rs 7 cr. Apart from Berger, the company exports
Read More
The NB Footwear Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NB Footwear Ltd is ₹23.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NB Footwear Ltd is 0 and -9.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NB Footwear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NB Footwear Ltd is ₹5.66 and ₹20.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NB Footwear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.37%, 3 Years at 55.05%, 1 Year at 136.21%, 6 Month at 149.25%, 3 Month at 8.79% and 1 Month at -12.29%.
