NB Footwear Ltd Share Price

17.53
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.49
  • Day's High17.53
  • 52 Wk High20.94
  • Prev. Close16.7
  • Day's Low17.49
  • 52 Wk Low 5.66
  • Turnover (lac)2.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.67
  • Div. Yield0
NB Footwear Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

17.49

Prev. Close

16.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2.38

Day's High

17.53

Day's Low

17.49

52 Week's High

20.94

52 Week's Low

5.66

Book Value

-1.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

NB Footwear Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NB Footwear Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NB Footwear Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.88%

Non-Promoter- 62.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NB Footwear Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.5

13.5

13.5

13.5

Preference Capital

1

1

1

1

Reserves

-15.86

-15.67

-15.44

-15.31

Net Worth

-1.36

-1.17

-0.94

-0.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.34

-0.26

-0.09

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.24

-0.26

-0.1

-0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

29.29

169.52

18.32

1.6

EBIT growth

29.29

169.52

18.32

1.6

Net profit growth

29.29

169.52

18.32

1.6

View Ratios

View Annually Results

NB Footwear Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,240.35

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,425.6

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

617.75

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

300.4

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

591.4

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NB Footwear Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Kannan A Yadav

Non Executive Director

Krishnaveni Kannan Yadav

Executive Director & CFO

S Krishnan

Independent Director

Neerav Merchant

Chairperson

Bina Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NB Footwear Ltd

Summary

NB Footwear Limited was incorporated on September 24, 1987 as a Private Limited Company and later converted to Public Limited Company. The Company is in the business of tanners, processors, manufacturer and dealer in the hides of skins of all animal leather, leather goods and footwear of all kinds. It is a part of Hyderabads most famous group the Rs 250 Crore Nava Bharat conglomerate. The company commenced business in 1987 with an installed capacity for 3 lac pairs of full shoes at their advantageously located plant at Cheduvalai (North Arcot district), Tamilnadu. In the initial years, it ran up an accumulated loss of Rs 2 cr. It then undertook jobwork for Bata India but had to discontinue it when the government stipulated that Bata should sub-contract only to small-scale units. Although it had a huge capacity, NB Footwear could not receive orders from the market. Nava Bharat Enterprises, a recognised Star Trading House, took up a stake in this company. Nava Bharat Enterprises does not have a plant. But it maintains a leather division and all the work is carried out at NB Footwear on a job-order basis. It then exports to Berger Schuh, Germany, a trading agency which supplies designs to NB Footwear. The shoes are sold to leading names in Germany such as Remo, Tiechmann, Karstadt, etc.After successfully overcoming its initial hiccups and teething problems, the company doubled its capacity by 1990 and bagged a large export order of Rs 7 cr. Apart from Berger, the company exports
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NB Footwear Ltd share price today?

The NB Footwear Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of NB Footwear Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NB Footwear Ltd is ₹23.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NB Footwear Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NB Footwear Ltd is 0 and -9.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NB Footwear Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NB Footwear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NB Footwear Ltd is ₹5.66 and ₹20.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NB Footwear Ltd?

NB Footwear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.37%, 3 Years at 55.05%, 1 Year at 136.21%, 6 Month at 149.25%, 3 Month at 8.79% and 1 Month at -12.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NB Footwear Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NB Footwear Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR NB Footwear Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

