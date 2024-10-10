Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

NB FOOTWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that meeting no. 03/2024-25 of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 10 2024 inter alia to consider and to take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 please find attached herewith statement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with copy of Limited Review Report, as issued by the auditors of the Company in the prescribed format. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 18 Jul 2024

NB FOOTWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that meeting no. 02/2024-25 of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 03 2024 inter alia (i) to consider and to take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and (ii) to consider alteration in terms of 100000 Non-convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100.00 (Rupees One Hundred Only) each by way of increase in their tenure from 10 (Ten) years to not exceeding 20 (Twenty) years as per the discretion of the Board subject to approval of shareholders. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we are submitting herewith statement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with copy of Limited Review Report of the Auditors on the same in the prescribed format. The results are being reviewed by the Audit Committee and taken on record by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on August 03, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

NB FOOTWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that 01/24-25 meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday April 20 2024 inter alia to consider and to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024