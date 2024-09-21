iifl-logo-icon 1
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the copy of the Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 for the financial ended March 31, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) along with the copy of annual report as being sent to the shareholders. Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with para 13 of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, Company is submitting herewith gist of proceedings of the 36th Annual General of the Company held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 through video conferencing. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the result of voting on the resolutions as placed before the shareholders at 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 along with remote e-Voting in the format as prescribed under the said Regulations along with the report of Scrutinizer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024)

