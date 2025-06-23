Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
47.33
16.23
4.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.33
16.23
4.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.1
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.6
|43.28
|61,988.97
|345.63
|0.66
|2,163.03
|229.33
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,295.75
|30.43
|31,085.64
|350.79
|0.49
|844.74
|711.02
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,767.7
|0
|22,128.11
|15.08
|0
|67.55
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
446
|28.92
|16,919.56
|218.54
|1.57
|1,163.45
|140.56
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
632.4
|37.73
|11,455.41
|207.85
|0.32
|809.62
|166.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Himanshu Lohia
Whole-time Director
Subodh Lohia
Non Executive Director
Saundarya Lohia
Independent Director
Jyoti Sudhir
Independent Director
Kumar Sharat Chandra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pranjul Gupta
2/155 Jakhan Raipur Road,
Uttarakhand - 248001
Tel: 92581 99664
Website: http://www.neetuyoshi.com
Email: investors@neetuyoshi.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Neetu Yoshi Ltd
