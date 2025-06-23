iifl-logo
Neetu Yoshi Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Neetu Yoshi Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Neetu Yoshi Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jun, 2025
Share Price

Neetu Yoshi Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

47.33

16.23

4.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.33

16.23

4.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.1

0.04

View Annually Results

Neetu Yoshi Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.6

43.2861,988.97345.630.662,163.03229.33

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,295.75

30.4331,085.64350.790.49844.74711.02

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,767.7

022,128.1115.08067.55887.85

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

446

28.9216,919.56218.541.571,163.45140.56

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

632.4

37.7311,455.41207.850.32809.62166.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neetu Yoshi Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Himanshu Lohia

Whole-time Director

Subodh Lohia

Non Executive Director

Saundarya Lohia

Independent Director

Jyoti Sudhir

Independent Director

Kumar Sharat Chandra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pranjul Gupta

Registered Office

2/155 Jakhan Raipur Road,

Uttarakhand - 248001

Tel: 92581 99664

Website: http://www.neetuyoshi.com

Email: investors@neetuyoshi.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

What is the Neetu Yoshi Ltd share price today?

The Neetu Yoshi Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Neetu Yoshi Ltd?

The market cap of Neetu Yoshi Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 24 Jun '25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neetu Yoshi Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neetu Yoshi Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 24 Jun '25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neetu Yoshi Ltd?

The 52 week high and low of Neetu Yoshi Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Jun '25

What is the CAGR of Neetu Yoshi Ltd?

Neetu Yoshi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neetu Yoshi Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neetu Yoshi Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

