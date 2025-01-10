iifl-logo-icon 1
Neopolitan Pizza Ltd Balance Sheet

19
(0.80%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

8.71

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.92

2.82

-0.64

-0.82

Net Worth

15.92

13.82

8.07

2.19

Minority Interest

Debt

0.59

0.69

2.59

2.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.1

0.13

0.01

Total Liabilities

16.51

14.61

10.79

4.83

Fixed Assets

1.98

2.39

2.77

3.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.74

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.26

0.39

0.4

Networking Capital

10.53

11.73

7.59

1.2

Inventories

4.28

4.17

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.72

7.2

9.02

7.26

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.42

3.97

0.91

0.56

Sundry Creditors

-2.43

-2.73

-1.7

-6.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.46

-0.88

-0.64

-0.44

Cash

0.09

0.23

0.04

0.03

Total Assets

16.52

14.61

10.79

4.82

