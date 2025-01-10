Neopolitan Pizza Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
8.71
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.92
2.82
-0.64
-0.82
Net Worth
15.92
13.82
8.07
2.19
Minority Interest
Debt
0.59
0.69
2.59
2.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.1
0.13
0.01
Total Liabilities
16.51
14.61
10.79
4.83
Fixed Assets
1.98
2.39
2.77
3.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.74
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.26
0.39
0.4
Networking Capital
10.53
11.73
7.59
1.2
Inventories
4.28
4.17
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.72
7.2
9.02
7.26
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.42
3.97
0.91
0.56
Sundry Creditors
-2.43
-2.73
-1.7
-6.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.46
-0.88
-0.64
-0.44
Cash
0.09
0.23
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
16.52
14.61
10.79
4.82
