Neopolitan Pizza Ltd Share Price

19.53
(-3.08%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.2
  • Day's High20.2
  • 52 Wk High28.4
  • Prev. Close20.15
  • Day's Low19.42
  • 52 Wk Low 18
  • Turnover (lac)8.2
  • P/E16.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.42
  • EPS1.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.2
  • Div. Yield0
Neopolitan Pizza Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

20.2

Prev. Close

20.15

Turnover(Lac.)

8.2

Day's High

20.2

Day's Low

19.42

52 Week's High

28.4

52 Week's Low

18

Book Value

16.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.2

P/E

16.25

EPS

1.24

Divi. Yield

0

Neopolitan Pizza Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:48 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Mar-2024Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.02%

Non-Promoter- 1.03%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 51.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neopolitan Pizza Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

8.71

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.92

2.82

-0.64

-0.82

Net Worth

15.92

13.82

8.07

2.19

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

44

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

44

Other Operating Income

0.01

Other Income

0

Neopolitan Pizza Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neopolitan Pizza Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

MUKUND PUROHIT

Executive Director

Ashvin Chandel

Executive Director

Arti Mukund Purohit

Independent Director

Alok Kumar Sinha

Independent Director

Nishit Dushyant Shah

Independent Director

Nishit Bharatbhai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neopolitan Pizza Ltd

Summary

Neo Politan Pizza Limited (NPPL) was incorporated as JRM Fertilizer Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 05, 2011 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The name of Company got changed to Neopolitan Pizza Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 19, 2012. Further, Company was converted from Private Limited to a Public Limited Company vide Shareholders Resolution dated September 20, 2014 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Neopolitan Pizza Limited. An Indo Canadian Entrepreneur, Mr. Mukund Purohit had an inspiration to create a family-oriented restaurant that serves hot fresh pizza on an unlimited buffet format and began his journey in the year 2012 by establishing the brand Neo Politan Pizza in India. Promoter, Mr. Mukund Purohit, with his experience for spotting niche opportunity, identified great potential in establishing an Italian food eatery in town of Vadodara. It is the fastest growing vegetarian Italian meal chain in India. It has suitable Italian meals for all age-groups and offers 18 types of salads, three types of pizzas, two types of soups at just Rs 149 per person. Neo Politan Pizza outlets are planned with a trendy design and ambiance that suits everyone perfectly, be it a group of youngsters or family with children for dining experience. The brand was named Neopolitan Pizza a name derived from little village of Italy where Pizza originated. The concept continued to thrive after ado
Company FAQs

What is the Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd share price today?

The Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is ₹33.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is 16.25 and 1.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is ₹18 and ₹28.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -3.36% and 1 Month at -10.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.03 %
Institutions - 1.02 %
Public - 51.95 %

