Open₹20.2
Prev. Close₹20.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.2
Day's High₹20.2
Day's Low₹19.42
52 Week's High₹28.4
52 Week's Low₹18
Book Value₹16.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.2
P/E16.25
EPS1.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
8.71
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.92
2.82
-0.64
-0.82
Net Worth
15.92
13.82
8.07
2.19
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
44
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
44
Other Operating Income
0.01
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
MUKUND PUROHIT
Executive Director
Ashvin Chandel
Executive Director
Arti Mukund Purohit
Independent Director
Alok Kumar Sinha
Independent Director
Nishit Dushyant Shah
Independent Director
Nishit Bharatbhai
Reports by Neopolitan Pizza Ltd
Summary
Neo Politan Pizza Limited (NPPL) was incorporated as JRM Fertilizer Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 05, 2011 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The name of Company got changed to Neopolitan Pizza Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 19, 2012. Further, Company was converted from Private Limited to a Public Limited Company vide Shareholders Resolution dated September 20, 2014 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Neopolitan Pizza Limited. An Indo Canadian Entrepreneur, Mr. Mukund Purohit had an inspiration to create a family-oriented restaurant that serves hot fresh pizza on an unlimited buffet format and began his journey in the year 2012 by establishing the brand Neo Politan Pizza in India. Promoter, Mr. Mukund Purohit, with his experience for spotting niche opportunity, identified great potential in establishing an Italian food eatery in town of Vadodara. It is the fastest growing vegetarian Italian meal chain in India. It has suitable Italian meals for all age-groups and offers 18 types of salads, three types of pizzas, two types of soups at just Rs 149 per person. Neo Politan Pizza outlets are planned with a trendy design and ambiance that suits everyone perfectly, be it a group of youngsters or family with children for dining experience. The brand was named Neopolitan Pizza a name derived from little village of Italy where Pizza originated. The concept continued to thrive after ado
Read More
The Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is ₹33.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is 16.25 and 1.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd is ₹18 and ₹28.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -3.36% and 1 Month at -10.86%.
