Summary

Neo Politan Pizza Limited (NPPL) was incorporated as JRM Fertilizer Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 05, 2011 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The name of Company got changed to Neopolitan Pizza Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 19, 2012. Further, Company was converted from Private Limited to a Public Limited Company vide Shareholders Resolution dated September 20, 2014 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Neopolitan Pizza Limited. An Indo Canadian Entrepreneur, Mr. Mukund Purohit had an inspiration to create a family-oriented restaurant that serves hot fresh pizza on an unlimited buffet format and began his journey in the year 2012 by establishing the brand Neo Politan Pizza in India. Promoter, Mr. Mukund Purohit, with his experience for spotting niche opportunity, identified great potential in establishing an Italian food eatery in town of Vadodara. It is the fastest growing vegetarian Italian meal chain in India. It has suitable Italian meals for all age-groups and offers 18 types of salads, three types of pizzas, two types of soups at just Rs 149 per person. Neo Politan Pizza outlets are planned with a trendy design and ambiance that suits everyone perfectly, be it a group of youngsters or family with children for dining experience. The brand was named Neopolitan Pizza a name derived from little village of Italy where Pizza originated. The concept continued to thrive after ado

