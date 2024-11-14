Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 14th November 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)