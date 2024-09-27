Neopolitan Pizza Ltd Summary

Neo Politan Pizza Limited (NPPL) was incorporated as JRM Fertilizer Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 05, 2011 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The name of Company got changed to Neopolitan Pizza Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 19, 2012. Further, Company was converted from Private Limited to a Public Limited Company vide Shareholders Resolution dated September 20, 2014 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Neopolitan Pizza Limited. An Indo Canadian Entrepreneur, Mr. Mukund Purohit had an inspiration to create a family-oriented restaurant that serves hot fresh pizza on an unlimited buffet format and began his journey in the year 2012 by establishing the brand Neo Politan Pizza in India. Promoter, Mr. Mukund Purohit, with his experience for spotting niche opportunity, identified great potential in establishing an Italian food eatery in town of Vadodara. It is the fastest growing vegetarian Italian meal chain in India. It has suitable Italian meals for all age-groups and offers 18 types of salads, three types of pizzas, two types of soups at just Rs 149 per person. Neo Politan Pizza outlets are planned with a trendy design and ambiance that suits everyone perfectly, be it a group of youngsters or family with children for dining experience. The brand was named Neopolitan Pizza a name derived from little village of Italy where Pizza originated. The concept continued to thrive after adopting the Unlimited Buffet idea ALL YOU CAN EAT. The Company is the ISO 22000:2018 Certified company and the fastest growing Pizzeria Chain in the western parts of India.The newly re-designed and re branded Neopolitan Pizza concept pushes the limits of the regular restaurant experience by offering a variety of Soup, Exotic Salads, freshly baked Bread, Pasta, Hand Tossed Pizza and Dessert including such popular items as flat bread pizzas and many more. The concept of Neopolitan Pizza is very family oriented and kid friendly. It specializes in take-out and delivery of pizza made from the freshest and top-quality ingredients. Besides this, the franchisees follow the same strict guidelines when preparing any Neopolitan Pizza products, thus guaranteeing consistent quality across all outlets.Apart from this, the group of Indo Canadian Entrepreneurs plans to open Neopolitan Pizza outlet at Multiple locations across India. The choice of the menu and the needed supply chain has already been built for an easy multi location/cities scale up in form of Company stores and the franchisee network.