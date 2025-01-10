To

The Members of Netlink Solutions (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Netlink Solutions (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of cash flows for the year then ended and, notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors? report thereon

6. The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Corporate Governance, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

7. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

9. The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

18. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in note no. 24 of its financial statements;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,

as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under [g] (iv) (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed dividend for the current year and in the previous year.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled in the software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

Referred to as ‘Annexure A? in paragraph 18 of the Independent Auditors? Report of even date to the members of Netlink Solutions (India) Limited on the financial statements for the year ended on 31st

March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year under a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and the explanation given to us and the records examined by us, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Company is engagaed in the business of web site and IT services, information media, exhibition management and investment in listed equity shares. The investments in listed equity shares are held in demat account and no discrepancies were notices on verification of investments in equity shares.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility by any banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has made investments during the year. Apart from this, the Company have not granted any loan, have not given any guarantee and have not provided any security to any other company, firm or limited liability partnership or any other party.

(a) The Company have not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or given guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year, hence the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (iii)(a), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The investments made during the year are in ordinary course of business and are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the investments made during the year. The Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or any securities during the year.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits and hence, compliance with the the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other tribunal on the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for any of the product or services of the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the Company, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities applicable undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authority, as recorded in the books of the company.

We have been informed that the provisions of Provident Fund and Employees? State Insurance Act, 1948 are not applicable to the Company.

There are no undisputed amounts of such taxes are in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, details of goods and services tax, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax or cess which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute are as given below:

Name of Statute Nature of the dues Unpaid disputed Amount(in Lacs) Period for which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 28..44 A.Y. 2015-16 Rectification pending before Assessing Officer giving effect of ITAT) order

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provisions stated in clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loan from bank or financial institution or government or government authority or there are no due to debenture holders hence the provisions stated in clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or any private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, hence the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the course of audit. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of the said Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, "Related Party Disclosure" specified under section 133 of the said Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have taken into consideration, the reports of the Internal Auditors received by the Company during the year and provided to us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company have not entered into non-cash transaction with the directors, their relatives and persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934 as value of the investments made by the Company in the equity shares of the companies which are listed on the recognized stock exchange and, income from these investments constitute more than 50% of total assets and more than 50% of total revenue respectively. As explained to us by the management, since such activity of investments is of temporary nature and hence, Company have not made reference to the RBI and have not obtained certificate of registration u/s 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (refer note no 41).

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activity or Housing Finance activity except as mentioned in para (xvi)(a) above (refer note no 41).

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs as part of the Group. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Referred to as ‘Annexure B? in paragraph 19(f) of the Independent Auditors? Report of even date to the members of Netlink Solutions (India) Limited on the financial statements for the year ended on 31st

March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Netlink Solutions (India) Limited ("the Company") as on 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.