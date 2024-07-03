Summary

Netlink Solutions (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as VGR Construction Limited in 1984. The Company name was then after changed from VGR Construction Limited to Netlink Solutions (India) Limited in March, 2002. The Company offers software solutions in India. It is engaged in the business activity of Web site design, SEO, Server Space, Domain Booking & renewal, organizing exhibition, Providing exhibition management services.Presently, the Companys business activity is bifurcated into 4 segments comprising of Software Division, Info Media, ExhibitionManagement and Treasury Management. Initially, it operated into three divisions: Gifts & Accessories Magazine, Aditya Infotech, and easy2source.com. The Gifts & Accessories Magazine Division operated in the gifts and novelty industry and caters to the Indian handicrafts, stationery, writing instruments and cards, corporate gifts and promotional products, and advertising and giveaway and printing products industries. It had a readership of approximately 37,000 readers. The Aditya Infotech Division offered solutions for business on the Internet. This division provided professional services related to Website development and Website promotion. The easy2source.com Division operated as a portal on Indian trade products. This division listed information on approximately 1,00,000 products and suppliers from various industries in India. In 2007, the launch of the magazines new avatar, the Gifts & Accessories E-Magazine evoked a ple

Read More