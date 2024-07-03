Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹185.15
Prev. Close₹193.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.53
Day's High₹197.3
Day's Low₹185.15
52 Week's High₹243.95
52 Week's Low₹99
Book Value₹130.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.32
P/E3.63
EPS53.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.53
2.53
2.53
2.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.47
13.27
8.5
7.02
Net Worth
25
15.8
11.03
9.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.06
0.2
4.75
3.2
yoy growth (%)
-70.04
-95.7
48.37
111.38
Raw materials
0
0
-3.08
-2.38
As % of sales
0
0
64.94
74.51
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.69
-0.77
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.29
-3.15
0.38
2.52
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0.16
-0.29
-0.17
Working capital
0.54
-1.34
-0.01
2.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.04
-95.7
48.37
111.38
Op profit growth
-78.28
-6,286.57
-59.68
-165.71
EBIT growth
-172.9
-907.92
-84.59
952.43
Net profit growth
-177.25
-3,309.03
-96.04
915.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Minesh V Modi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rupa M Modi
Independent Director
Kaushal Ameta
Independent Director
Manoj Ashok Pardhee
Independent Director
Pankaj Vrajlal Sodha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aarushi Lad
Reports by Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd
Summary
Netlink Solutions (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as VGR Construction Limited in 1984. The Company name was then after changed from VGR Construction Limited to Netlink Solutions (India) Limited in March, 2002. The Company offers software solutions in India. It is engaged in the business activity of Web site design, SEO, Server Space, Domain Booking & renewal, organizing exhibition, Providing exhibition management services.Presently, the Companys business activity is bifurcated into 4 segments comprising of Software Division, Info Media, ExhibitionManagement and Treasury Management. Initially, it operated into three divisions: Gifts & Accessories Magazine, Aditya Infotech, and easy2source.com. The Gifts & Accessories Magazine Division operated in the gifts and novelty industry and caters to the Indian handicrafts, stationery, writing instruments and cards, corporate gifts and promotional products, and advertising and giveaway and printing products industries. It had a readership of approximately 37,000 readers. The Aditya Infotech Division offered solutions for business on the Internet. This division provided professional services related to Website development and Website promotion. The easy2source.com Division operated as a portal on Indian trade products. This division listed information on approximately 1,00,000 products and suppliers from various industries in India. In 2007, the launch of the magazines new avatar, the Gifts & Accessories E-Magazine evoked a ple
Read More
The Netlink Solutions India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹191.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Netlink Solutions India Ltd is ₹48.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Netlink Solutions India Ltd is 3.63 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Netlink Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Netlink Solutions India Ltd is ₹99 and ₹243.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Netlink Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.77%, 3 Years at 32.07%, 1 Year at 58.54%, 6 Month at 20.37%, 3 Month at 25.94% and 1 Month at 2.08%.
