Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd Share Price

191.05
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open185.15
  • Day's High197.3
  • 52 Wk High243.95
  • Prev. Close193.5
  • Day's Low185.15
  • 52 Wk Low 99
  • Turnover (lac)5.53
  • P/E3.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.74
  • EPS53.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

185.15

Prev. Close

193.5

Turnover(Lac.)

5.53

Day's High

197.3

Day's Low

185.15

52 Week's High

243.95

52 Week's Low

99

Book Value

130.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.32

P/E

3.63

EPS

53.25

Divi. Yield

0

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.38%

Non-Promoter- 40.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.53

2.53

2.53

2.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.47

13.27

8.5

7.02

Net Worth

25

15.8

11.03

9.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.06

0.2

4.75

3.2

yoy growth (%)

-70.04

-95.7

48.37

111.38

Raw materials

0

0

-3.08

-2.38

As % of sales

0

0

64.94

74.51

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.69

-0.77

-0.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.29

-3.15

0.38

2.52

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0.16

-0.29

-0.17

Working capital

0.54

-1.34

-0.01

2.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.04

-95.7

48.37

111.38

Op profit growth

-78.28

-6,286.57

-59.68

-165.71

EBIT growth

-172.9

-907.92

-84.59

952.43

Net profit growth

-177.25

-3,309.03

-96.04

915.01

No Record Found

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Minesh V Modi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rupa M Modi

Independent Director

Kaushal Ameta

Independent Director

Manoj Ashok Pardhee

Independent Director

Pankaj Vrajlal Sodha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aarushi Lad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd

Summary

Netlink Solutions (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as VGR Construction Limited in 1984. The Company name was then after changed from VGR Construction Limited to Netlink Solutions (India) Limited in March, 2002. The Company offers software solutions in India. It is engaged in the business activity of Web site design, SEO, Server Space, Domain Booking & renewal, organizing exhibition, Providing exhibition management services.Presently, the Companys business activity is bifurcated into 4 segments comprising of Software Division, Info Media, ExhibitionManagement and Treasury Management. Initially, it operated into three divisions: Gifts & Accessories Magazine, Aditya Infotech, and easy2source.com. The Gifts & Accessories Magazine Division operated in the gifts and novelty industry and caters to the Indian handicrafts, stationery, writing instruments and cards, corporate gifts and promotional products, and advertising and giveaway and printing products industries. It had a readership of approximately 37,000 readers. The Aditya Infotech Division offered solutions for business on the Internet. This division provided professional services related to Website development and Website promotion. The easy2source.com Division operated as a portal on Indian trade products. This division listed information on approximately 1,00,000 products and suppliers from various industries in India. In 2007, the launch of the magazines new avatar, the Gifts & Accessories E-Magazine evoked a ple
Company FAQs

What is the Netlink Solutions India Ltd share price today?

The Netlink Solutions India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹191.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Netlink Solutions India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Netlink Solutions India Ltd is ₹48.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Netlink Solutions India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Netlink Solutions India Ltd is 3.63 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Netlink Solutions India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Netlink Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Netlink Solutions India Ltd is ₹99 and ₹243.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Netlink Solutions India Ltd?

Netlink Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.77%, 3 Years at 32.07%, 1 Year at 58.54%, 6 Month at 20.37%, 3 Month at 25.94% and 1 Month at 2.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Netlink Solutions India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Netlink Solutions India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.61 %

