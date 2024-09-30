|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024. The AGM shall be held by means of Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the relevant Circulars issued by The Ministry of Corporate Affairs to transact the business as contained in the notice convening the AGM. As attached annexure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)
