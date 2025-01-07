iifl-logo-icon 1
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

189.85
(3.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:03:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.06

0.2

4.75

3.2

yoy growth (%)

-70.04

-95.7

48.37

111.38

Raw materials

0

0

-3.08

-2.38

As % of sales

0

0

64.94

74.51

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.69

-0.77

-0.4

As % of sales

582.65

338.77

16.4

12.55

Other costs

-0.48

-3.1

-0.82

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

794.76

1,523.18

17.43

8.42

Operating profit

-0.78

-3.59

0.05

0.14

OPM

-1,277.41

-1,761.96

1.22

4.5

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

3.12

0.47

0.37

2.43

Profit before tax

2.29

-3.15

0.38

2.52

Taxes

0

0.16

-0.29

-0.17

Tax rate

0.34

-5.32

-75.78

-6.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.3

-2.98

0.09

2.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.3

-2.98

0.09

2.34

yoy growth (%)

-177.25

-3,309.03

-96.04

915.01

NPM

3,773.64

-1,462.94

1.95

73.39

