|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.06
0.2
4.75
3.2
yoy growth (%)
-70.04
-95.7
48.37
111.38
Raw materials
0
0
-3.08
-2.38
As % of sales
0
0
64.94
74.51
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.69
-0.77
-0.4
As % of sales
582.65
338.77
16.4
12.55
Other costs
-0.48
-3.1
-0.82
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
794.76
1,523.18
17.43
8.42
Operating profit
-0.78
-3.59
0.05
0.14
OPM
-1,277.41
-1,761.96
1.22
4.5
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
3.12
0.47
0.37
2.43
Profit before tax
2.29
-3.15
0.38
2.52
Taxes
0
0.16
-0.29
-0.17
Tax rate
0.34
-5.32
-75.78
-6.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.3
-2.98
0.09
2.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.3
-2.98
0.09
2.34
yoy growth (%)
-177.25
-3,309.03
-96.04
915.01
NPM
3,773.64
-1,462.94
1.95
73.39
