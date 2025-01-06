iifl-logo-icon 1
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

185.8
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

Netlink Solns(I) FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.29

-3.15

0.38

2.52

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0.16

-0.29

-0.17

Working capital

0.54

-1.34

-0.01

2.85

Other operating items

Operating

2.8

-4.35

0.02

5.15

Capital expenditure

0.77

0.07

0

-0.26

Free cash flow

3.57

-4.28

0.02

4.89

Equity raised

9.42

15.76

16.82

12.33

Investing

1.17

-3.19

0.08

-0.49

Financing

0

0

-0.11

0.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.16

8.28

16.82

16.84

