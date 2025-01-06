Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.29
-3.15
0.38
2.52
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0.16
-0.29
-0.17
Working capital
0.54
-1.34
-0.01
2.85
Other operating items
Operating
2.8
-4.35
0.02
5.15
Capital expenditure
0.77
0.07
0
-0.26
Free cash flow
3.57
-4.28
0.02
4.89
Equity raised
9.42
15.76
16.82
12.33
Investing
1.17
-3.19
0.08
-0.49
Financing
0
0
-0.11
0.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.16
8.28
16.82
16.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.