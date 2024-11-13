|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company with Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter/Half Year ended September 30, 2024. In this respect, we attach herewith the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter/Half Year ended September 30, 2024; 2. Segment wise Revenue, Results and Capital Employed along with the Quarterly and Half Yearly results; 3. Auditors Limited Review Report on the Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 11.30 a.m. As per attached annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024 As per Attached Annexure
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 1 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board had at its meeting held on Thursday August 01, 2024, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this respect, we attach herewith the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024; 2. Segment wise Revenue, Results and Capital Employed along with the Quarterly results. 3. Auditors Limited Review Report on the Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.30 p.m and concluded at 5.30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015/ outcome of Board of Directors Meeting held on May 29, 2024 . Outcome of Board Meeting Further update u/r. 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|23 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday April 23 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Kindly note the same and acknowledge the receipt. Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. April 23, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved- 1. Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Accordingly, with regards to the aforesaid serial No. 1. we are enclosing the following 1. Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and financial year to Date Results of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 3. Declaration with respect to the unmodified opinion of the Auditor The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 10.30 a.m and concluded at 11.20 a.m Audited Financial Results for the Fourth/Last Quarter and Financial year Ended March 31.2024, along with other required details (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company with Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the third Quarter ended December 31 2023; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letter dated January 10, 2024, we wish to inform that due to non-availability of directors, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for Thursday, January 18, 2024 is postponed and re-scheduled to Saturday, January 20, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and shall open 48 hours after conclusion of the Board Meeting. Kindly take the same on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024) The Board at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, January 20, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended December 31, 2023. In this respect, we attach herewith the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended December 31, 2023; 2. Segment wise Revenue, Results and Capital Employed along with the quarterly results; 3. Auditors Limited Review Report on the results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.00 a.m and concluded at 11.30 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024)
