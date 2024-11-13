Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024

NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD. meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 13/11/2024 to consider and approve:
1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company with Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024;
2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

The Board at its meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter/Half Year ended September 30, 2024.

The meeting commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 11.30 a.m.

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024 As per Attached Annexure

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024

NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD. meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 01/08/2024 to consider and approve:
1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024.
2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

The Board at its meeting held on Thursday August 01, 2024, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The meeting commenced at 4.30 p.m and concluded at 5.30 p.m

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015/ outcome of Board of Directors Meeting held on May 29, 2024 . Outcome of Board Meeting Further update u/r. 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024

NETLINK SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD. meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 23/04/2024 to consider and approve:
1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024;
2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 23, 2024, considered and approved:
1. Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024

The meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m and concluded at 11.20 a.m

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024