Netripples Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.46
0.49
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.07
-0.27
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
0.09
-0.11
-2.11
-0.58
Other operating items
Operating
0.01
-0.18
-1.94
-0.38
Capital expenditure
3.24
-2.96
0.17
0.29
Free cash flow
3.25
-3.14
-1.77
-0.09
Equity raised
6.08
6.06
5.18
4.4
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
-1.15
2.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.33
2.91
2.25
6.56
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.