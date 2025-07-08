iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Netripples Software Ltd Share Price Live

5.51
(0.00%)
Jul 24, 2023|02:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.51
  • Day's High5.51
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.51
  • Day's Low5.51
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E25.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10
  • EPS0.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Netripples Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

5.51

Prev. Close

5.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.51

Day's Low

5.51

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.76

P/E

25.05

EPS

0.22

Divi. Yield

0

Netripples Software Ltd Corporate Action

14 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Netripples Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Netripples Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:44 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.47%

Non-Promoter- 6.81%

Institutions: 6.80%

Non-Institutions: 57.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Netripples Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.82

6.82

6.82

6.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.08

3.06

3.05

3.05

Net Worth

9.9

9.88

9.87

9.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.91

14

24.98

25.66

yoy growth (%)

-22.06

-43.96

-2.65

12.52

Raw materials

0.21

-0.77

0.7

-0.05

As % of sales

1.99

5.56

2.83

0.2

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.27

-0.49

-0.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.46

0.49

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.07

-0.27

-0.26

Tax paid

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

0.09

-0.11

-2.11

-0.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.06

-43.96

-2.65

12.52

Op profit growth

22.37

-90.94

-21.85

-7.81

EBIT growth

-12.01

-98.05

-29.58

-11.52

Net profit growth

-8.93

-97.75

13.3

37.78

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Netripples Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Netripples Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mazhar Pasha

Director

Shrimathi jameela Afreeen

Director

Sameer Sohrab

Director

Sajid Salman

Registered Office

1-2-36/2 Street No.4,

Kakateeya Nagar Habsiguda,

Telangana - 500007

Tel: 91-040-27150792 / 9666999800

Website: http://www.netripples.com

Email: info@netripples.com

Registrar Office

G-10 Amrutha Villa,

Somajiguda,

Hyderabad - 500 082

Tel: 91-40-23374967

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Netripples Software Ltd was originally incorporated on 14th May 1993 as Maheshwara Computer Software Private Limited. The Companys name was changed to Netripples.com Software Private Limited on 23rd D...
Read More

Reports by Netripples Software Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Netripples Software Ltd share price today?

The Netripples Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Netripples Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Netripples Software Ltd is ₹3.76 Cr. as of 24 Jul ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Netripples Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Netripples Software Ltd is 25.05 and 0.55 as of 24 Jul ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Netripples Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Netripples Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Netripples Software Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Jul ‘23

What is the CAGR of Netripples Software Ltd?

Netripples Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.14%, 3 Years at -20.41%, 1 Year at 14.79%, 6 Month at 8.04%, 3 Month at 7.41% and 1 Month at 4.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Netripples Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Netripples Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.47 %
Institutions - 6.80 %
Public - 57.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Netripples Software Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.