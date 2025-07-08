Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹5.51
Prev. Close₹5.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.51
Day's Low₹5.51
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.76
P/E25.05
EPS0.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.82
6.82
6.82
6.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.08
3.06
3.05
3.05
Net Worth
9.9
9.88
9.87
9.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.91
14
24.98
25.66
yoy growth (%)
-22.06
-43.96
-2.65
12.52
Raw materials
0.21
-0.77
0.7
-0.05
As % of sales
1.99
5.56
2.83
0.2
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.27
-0.49
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.46
0.49
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.07
-0.27
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
0.09
-0.11
-2.11
-0.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.06
-43.96
-2.65
12.52
Op profit growth
22.37
-90.94
-21.85
-7.81
EBIT growth
-12.01
-98.05
-29.58
-11.52
Net profit growth
-8.93
-97.75
13.3
37.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mazhar Pasha
Director
Shrimathi jameela Afreeen
Director
Sameer Sohrab
Director
Sajid Salman
1-2-36/2 Street No.4,
Kakateeya Nagar Habsiguda,
Telangana - 500007
Tel: 91-040-27150792 / 9666999800
Website: http://www.netripples.com
Email: info@netripples.com
G-10 Amrutha Villa,
Somajiguda,
Hyderabad - 500 082
Tel: 91-40-23374967
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Netripples Software Ltd was originally incorporated on 14th May 1993 as Maheshwara Computer Software Private Limited. The Companys name was changed to Netripples.com Software Private Limited on 23rd D...
