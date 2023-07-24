To Our Valued Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 31 st Aanual Report on the business and operations of your company, along with the audited financial accoiuits for the year ended March 31,2024.

Operational OverView

Tliis year has been eventful, marked by onr commitment to snstaining operations. We implemented austeiity measuies tlnougliout tlie company to reduce operational costs, including cuts in marketing expenses and travel. Despite facing significant challenges globally, we managed to maintain our business activities. We are proud to report a gross tnmover exceeding INR 3,93,35,860, achieving modest prof?ts while preserving reserves and suiplus of INR 3,07,79,254.

We would like to extend oiu sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors, our dedicated cmployees, oiu bankers, STPI, stock exchanges, SEBI, registr ?is, and other govermnent agencies for their invaluable support tlnougliout the year.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, yoiu company will continu? to explore opportunities in new markets. Domestically, we are in discussions with local players for networkmg and global partnerships, including potential teclmology collaborations. We are optimistic that diese negotiations will yield positive results soon.

Directors Responsibilitv Statement

In accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors of your company hereby present the following responsibility statement regarding tlie animal accoiuits and accoimting practices:

i. Tlie applicable accounting standards llave been followed in the preparation of the animal accoiuits, along with appropriate explanations for any material deviations.

ii Tlie Directors have consistently applied accounting policies and made reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates to provide a tme and fair view of the companys financial position as of March 31,2024, and its profit and loss for the fiscal year.

iii. Tlie Directors have taken adequate measures to maintain proper accounting records in accordance with the Act, ensuring the safeguarding of the companys assets and the prevention and detection of fraud and irregularities.

iv. The Directors have prepared the animal accoiuits on a going concern basis.

Thank you for your contiuucd support.

Management Discussions and Analvsis

Pursuant to the provisions of clause 49 o? the listing agreement, a report on management discussion and analysis is set in the annexure as addition to this report.

Constitution of committees:

It is brought to thenotice of the members that tire provisions of clause 49 of tire listing agreenreirt becanre applicable to the company by the end of March 2024. As required by the said clause your company has constituted two committees.

1. Shareholders/Investors Grievance Comnrittee comprising of Mr.

a. Sameer Sohrab

Non-Executive Independent Director,

b. Sajid Salman

Chairaran, Executive Director, Member.

c. Jameela Aireen.

Non-Executive Director, Member.

2. Audit Comnrittee comprising of

a. Janreela Aireen Non-Executive Director, Member.

b. Sajid Salman.

Non-Executive Director, Member.

c. Sameer Sohrab

Non-Executive Independent Director

Auditors:

M/s. BGS AND ASSOCIATES, Hyderabad, the auditors of the company retire at the conclusi?n of the ensuring Annual General Meeting and being eligible, oifer themselves ior reappointment.

Particulars of Employees:

No employee of tire company is in receipt of remuneration of 12 lakhs per annunr no employee is in receipt of remuneration of Rs 1,00,000 /- per month ior any part of the financial year the particulars of which require to be disclosed pursuant to section 217(2A) of the companies Act, 1956 and the companies (particulars of Employees), Rules 1975 as amended.

Listing: Your Company7s shares are presently traded in Bombay Stock Exchange.

Conservaron o? Energy, Technology Absorption, exports and foreign exchange eamings and outings in accordance with the Companies (Disclosure o? particulars in report o? Board o? Directors) Rules 1988 is set out in this report.

Corporate Governance:

Your Company is committed to achieve the best standards o? corporate governance. Pursuant to the provisions o? Clause 49 o? the Listing Agreement, a report on the Corporate Governance is ?eaturing as part o? Annual Report. A Certif?cate obtained ?rom the statutory auditors on the compliance o? Corporate Governance is annexed to this report.

Secretarial Compliance Report

As a reflection o? yom Companys commitment to transparency The Board is pleased to endose the Secretarial Report ?or the financial year 2022-23 as part o? the Directors Report.

Acknowledgements:

The Board wishes to express its deep sense o? gratitude to the company7s Bankers. The Board o? Directors also thanks all the shareholders who have put their tmst in the company.

The Board o? Directors would like to place on record their appreciation to all the employees ?or their cooperation and valuable contribution.