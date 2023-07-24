Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.91
14
24.98
25.66
yoy growth (%)
-22.06
-43.96
-2.65
12.52
Raw materials
0.21
-0.77
0.7
-0.05
As % of sales
1.99
5.56
2.83
0.2
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.27
-0.49
-0.5
As % of sales
1.99
1.99
1.99
1.96
Other costs
-10.8
-12.85
-24.25
-23.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
99.04
91.83
97.07
93.14
Operating profit
0.1
0.08
0.93
1.2
OPM
0.95
0.6
3.76
4.68
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.07
-0.27
-0.26
Interest expense
0
0
-0.19
-0.45
Other income
0
0
1.56
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.46
0.49
Taxes
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax rate
-20.9
-23.58
-6.31
-6.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.43
0.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.06
Net profit
0
0
0.43
0.38
yoy growth (%)
-8.93
-97.75
13.3
37.78
NPM
0.08
0.07
1.75
1.5
