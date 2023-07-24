iifl-logo
Netripples Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.51
(0.00%)
Jul 24, 2023|02:15:00 PM

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.91

14

24.98

25.66

yoy growth (%)

-22.06

-43.96

-2.65

12.52

Raw materials

0.21

-0.77

0.7

-0.05

As % of sales

1.99

5.56

2.83

0.2

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.27

-0.49

-0.5

As % of sales

1.99

1.99

1.99

1.96

Other costs

-10.8

-12.85

-24.25

-23.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

99.04

91.83

97.07

93.14

Operating profit

0.1

0.08

0.93

1.2

OPM

0.95

0.6

3.76

4.68

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.07

-0.27

-0.26

Interest expense

0

0

-0.19

-0.45

Other income

0

0

1.56

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.46

0.49

Taxes

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax rate

-20.9

-23.58

-6.31

-6.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.43

0.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.06

Net profit

0

0

0.43

0.38

yoy growth (%)

-8.93

-97.75

13.3

37.78

NPM

0.08

0.07

1.75

1.5

