Netripples Software Ltd Summary

Netripples Software Ltd was originally incorporated on 14th May 1993 as Maheshwara Computer Software Private Limited. The Companys name was changed to Netripples.com Software Private Limited on 23rd December 1999 and subsequently converted into a public limited Company with effect from 6th January, 2000. The Company is involved in Software Development in E-commerce Business to Business solutions, portal development, advanced training, web localisation and web application development solutions. The Companys major revenue has been from the training and software development activities.The Company is promoted by Mazhar Pasha , a Master of Business Applications (M.B.A.) and Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A.) having 10 years of experience in Information Technology ,and Jameela Afreen , a Bachelor of Science and Education (Bsc. B. Ed.) and P.G Diploma in Java and Internet Apllications having over 3 years project experience.The Company operates from a 3800-sft - development centre at Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad which is near to L & T Hitech City Facility. The facility has the potential to house 250 software professionals. It got into strategic business alliances with Bowne Global solutions - USA, PKF (Panneill Ker Forster - Singapore), Prosoft.com Training-Texas USA, VUE Testing Centre and Maya Consultancy Inc., PG & LL.net Inc. Montreal, 9065-6182 Quebec Inc, Canada.