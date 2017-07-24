Newever Trade Wings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
23.95
23.95
23.95
23.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.09
0.08
0.03
-0.03
Net Worth
24.04
24.03
23.98
23.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0.23
0.15
0.06
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
24.27
24.18
24.04
23.99
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.04
0.07
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
24.06
24.12
23.83
22.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
90.98
65.94
33.55
93.49
Debtor Days
468.11
405.27
177.33
366.08
Other Current Assets
23.46
23.53
23.02
22.18
Sundry Creditors
-90.08
-64.95
-32.73
-92.81
Creditor Days
463.48
399.18
173
363.42
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.39
-0.01
-0.06
Cash
0.08
0
0.13
1.08
Total Assets
24.26
24.17
24.04
23.99
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.