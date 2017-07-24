Newever Trade Wings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.01
0.08
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0.04
-0.09
Working capital
0.01
0.16
0.08
6.34
Other operating items
Operating
0
0.19
0.07
6.23
Capital expenditure
0.11
0
0
0.02
Free cash flow
0.1
0.19
0.07
6.25
Equity raised
0.15
0.05
-0.05
6.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.38
0.21
0.03
0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.64
0.46
0.05
12.68
