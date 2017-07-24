Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
70.93
59.38
69.05
93.21
yoy growth (%)
19.45
-13.99
-25.91
807.37
Raw materials
-71.03
-59.22
-68.79
-92.82
As % of sales
100.13
99.72
99.63
99.58
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales
0.08
0.12
0.12
0.07
Other costs
-0.1
-0.46
-0.1
-0.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.15
0.78
0.14
0.48
Operating profit
-0.26
-0.38
0.06
-0.13
OPM
-0.36
-0.64
0.09
-0.14
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.05
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.31
0.49
0
0.21
Profit before tax
0.01
0.08
0.01
0.03
Taxes
0
-0.03
0.04
-0.09
Tax rate
-31.44
-37.42
388.8
-305.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.05
0.05
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.05
0.05
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
-77.36
-1.1
-181.65
-267.75
NPM
0.01
0.08
0.07
-0.06
