Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.53
2.55
0.56
Net Worth
8.63
2.65
0.66
Minority Interest
Debt
21.61
8.35
3.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
30.24
11.01
4.36
Fixed Assets
3.32
1.01
0.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.02
0
Networking Capital
24.09
9.72
3.19
Inventories
8.77
3.2
1.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.21
5.84
5.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.78
6.13
2.1
Sundry Creditors
-4.31
-0.43
-3.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.36
-5.02
-1.59
Cash
2.8
0.26
0.52
Total Assets
30.26
11.01
4.35
