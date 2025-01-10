iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

125
(2.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.53

2.55

0.56

Net Worth

8.63

2.65

0.66

Minority Interest

Debt

21.61

8.35

3.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

30.24

11.01

4.36

Fixed Assets

3.32

1.01

0.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.02

0

Networking Capital

24.09

9.72

3.19

Inventories

8.77

3.2

1.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.21

5.84

5.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.78

6.13

2.1

Sundry Creditors

-4.31

-0.43

-3.55

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.36

-5.02

-1.59

Cash

2.8

0.26

0.52

Total Assets

30.26

11.01

4.35

Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.