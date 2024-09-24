iifl-logo-icon 1
Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd Share Price

130
(3.83%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126
  • Day's High130
  • 52 Wk High171
  • Prev. Close125.2
  • Day's Low126
  • 52 Wk Low 118.05
  • Turnover (lac)4.68
  • P/E24.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.37
  • EPS5.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

126

Prev. Close

125.2

Turnover(Lac.)

4.68

Day's High

130

Day's Low

126

52 Week's High

171

52 Week's Low

118.05

Book Value

40.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.36

P/E

24.99

EPS

5.01

Divi. Yield

0

Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:36 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.28%

Non-Promoter- 39.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.53

2.55

0.56

Net Worth

8.63

2.65

0.66

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Haresh Mohanlal Senghani

Whole-time Director

Rahul Mohanlal Senghani

Independent Director

Parshwa Bhavikbhai Shah

Independent Director

Hussain Abdeali Bootwala

Independent Director

Dhruvi Rameshbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Zehra Murtaza Ghadiali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd

Summary

Nexxus Petro Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Nexxus Petro Industries Private Limited as a private limited company, dated October 05, 2021 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company under the name, Nexxus Petro Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 18, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.Company is engaged in trading, manufacturing and selling of Petrochem products namely Bitumen products. The product is widely used in infrastructure sector being road construction industry, which includes various grades of Bitumen, classified on the base of viscosity and related properties of each grades. Presently, the Company procure bitumen via imports from Dubai as well as purchase from other domestic importers/sellers in India. It further processes the bitumen at processing units located at Mundra, Gujarat. Apart from sale of processed bitumen, it trade in bitumen by directly selling it to customers as per the requirement. The Company is planning an Initial Offer of 18,50,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹130 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is ₹90.36 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is 24.99 and 3.10 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is ₹118.05 and ₹171 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -1.74% and 1 Month at -9.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.72 %

