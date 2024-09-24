Summary

Nexxus Petro Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Nexxus Petro Industries Private Limited as a private limited company, dated October 05, 2021 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company under the name, Nexxus Petro Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 18, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.Company is engaged in trading, manufacturing and selling of Petrochem products namely Bitumen products. The product is widely used in infrastructure sector being road construction industry, which includes various grades of Bitumen, classified on the base of viscosity and related properties of each grades. Presently, the Company procure bitumen via imports from Dubai as well as purchase from other domestic importers/sellers in India. It further processes the bitumen at processing units located at Mundra, Gujarat. Apart from sale of processed bitumen, it trade in bitumen by directly selling it to customers as per the requirement. The Company is planning an Initial Offer of 18,50,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.

Read More