SectorChemicals
Open₹126
Prev. Close₹125.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.68
Day's High₹130
Day's Low₹126
52 Week's High₹171
52 Week's Low₹118.05
Book Value₹40.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.36
P/E24.99
EPS5.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.53
2.55
0.56
Net Worth
8.63
2.65
0.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Haresh Mohanlal Senghani
Whole-time Director
Rahul Mohanlal Senghani
Independent Director
Parshwa Bhavikbhai Shah
Independent Director
Hussain Abdeali Bootwala
Independent Director
Dhruvi Rameshbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Zehra Murtaza Ghadiali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nexxus Petro Industries Pvt Ltd
Summary
Nexxus Petro Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Nexxus Petro Industries Private Limited as a private limited company, dated October 05, 2021 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company under the name, Nexxus Petro Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 18, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.Company is engaged in trading, manufacturing and selling of Petrochem products namely Bitumen products. The product is widely used in infrastructure sector being road construction industry, which includes various grades of Bitumen, classified on the base of viscosity and related properties of each grades. Presently, the Company procure bitumen via imports from Dubai as well as purchase from other domestic importers/sellers in India. It further processes the bitumen at processing units located at Mundra, Gujarat. Apart from sale of processed bitumen, it trade in bitumen by directly selling it to customers as per the requirement. The Company is planning an Initial Offer of 18,50,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.
The Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹130 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is ₹90.36 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is 24.99 and 3.10 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is ₹118.05 and ₹171 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -1.74% and 1 Month at -9.69%.
