Nexxus Petro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Nexxus Petro Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30 2024 and other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. In reference to the captioned subject we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday dated November 14, 2024 approved and taken on record Unaudited Financial results of the company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. A copy of the Same is enclosed herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)