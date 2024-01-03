NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
6.2
6.2
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.85
0.16
Net Worth
9.05
6.36
Minority Interest
Debt
11.36
8.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
20.41
14.91
Fixed Assets
4.21
1.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
Networking Capital
15.75
13.17
Inventories
7.82
6.81
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.02
0.99
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.52
7.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.68
-0.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.93
-1.59
Cash
0.44
0.34
Total Assets
20.42
14.91
