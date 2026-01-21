No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
6.2
6.2
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.85
0.16
Net Worth
9.05
6.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
35.64
6
16.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.64
6
16.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,376.5
|53.09
|5,58,380.36
|2,690
|2.23
|15,418
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,294.85
|83.38
|2,49,687.78
|753.2
|1.04
|5,630.23
|23.66
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
488.65
|62.97
|1,65,260.88
|577.4
|0.2
|3,063.98
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,887.15
|61.59
|1,41,802.78
|689.95
|1.27
|4,567.76
|135.68
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,232.8
|96.54
|1,26,145.59
|356.25
|2.03
|2,362.22
|78.75
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Praveen Goel
Managing Director
Yash Vardhan Goel
Whole-time Director
Anju Goel
Independent Director
Ankur Sharma
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Babli
C/o Ashok Gupta,
Nathupur Sonipat P.S.Rai,
Haryana - 131029
Tel: +91 96438 29587
Website: http://www.sampoornanuts.com
Email: compliance@sampoornanuts.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.