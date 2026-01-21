iifl-logo

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd Share Price Live

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Jan, 2026|01:16 PM
Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

6.2

6.2

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

2.85

0.16

Net Worth

9.05

6.36

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

35.64

6

16.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.64

6

16.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0

0

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,376.5

53.095,58,380.362,6902.2315,418208.33

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,294.85

83.382,49,687.78753.21.045,630.2323.66

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

488.65

62.971,65,260.88577.40.23,063.9853.41

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,887.15

61.591,41,802.78689.951.274,567.76135.68

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,232.8

96.541,26,145.59356.252.032,362.2278.75

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Praveen Goel

Managing Director

Yash Vardhan Goel

Whole-time Director

Anju Goel

Independent Director

Ankur Sharma

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Babli

Registered Office

C/o Ashok Gupta,

Nathupur Sonipat P.S.Rai,

Haryana - 131029

Tel: +91 96438 29587

Website: http://www.sampoornanuts.com

Email: compliance@sampoornanuts.com

Registrar Office

Summary

Reports by NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd share price today?

The NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Jan ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Jan ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Jan ‘26

What is the CAGR of NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd?

NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NFP Sampoorna Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

