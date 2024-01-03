Nilkanth Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.54
-3.5
-2.8
-2.33
Net Worth
-2.29
-2.25
-1.55
-1.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.29
-2.25
-1.55
-1.08
Fixed Assets
5.64
6.05
6.54
7.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.86
6.35
6.45
6.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-14.05
-14.76
-14.73
-14.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.99
0.33
0.34
0.31
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-15.04
-15.09
-15.07
-15.06
Cash
0.06
0.1
0.19
0.31
Total Assets
-2.31
-2.26
-1.55
-1.08
