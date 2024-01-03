iifl-logo
Nilkanth Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.25

1.25

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.54

-3.5

-2.8

-2.33

Net Worth

-2.29

-2.25

-1.55

-1.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.29

-2.25

-1.55

-1.08

Fixed Assets

5.64

6.05

6.54

7.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.86

6.35

6.45

6.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-14.05

-14.76

-14.73

-14.75

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.99

0.33

0.34

0.31

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-15.04

-15.09

-15.07

-15.06

Cash

0.06

0.1

0.19

0.31

Total Assets

-2.31

-2.26

-1.55

-1.08

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

