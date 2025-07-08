iifl-logo
Nilkanth Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Nilkanth Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nilkanth Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:28 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.83%

Non-Promoter- 40.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nilkanth Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.25

1.25

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.54

-3.5

-2.8

-2.33

Net Worth

-2.29

-2.25

-1.55

-1.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

-0.42

-64.46

48.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.14

0.23

0.17

2.42

1.7

View Annually Results

Nilkanth Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nilkanth Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Manish Kumar Newar

Non Executive Director

GANGAPRASAD MURLIDHAR LOYALKA

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajshree Tapuriah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Didwania

Managing Director

Shiksha Agrawal

Registered Office

407 Kalbadevi Road,

Daulat Bhawan 3rd Floor,

Maharashtra - 400002

Tel: 91-11-2206 2108

Website: http://www.nilkanthengineering.co.in

Email: nilkanthengineeringltd.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Nilkanth Engineering Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nilkanth Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Nilkanth Engineering Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Nilkanth Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nilkanth Engineering Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nilkanth Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nilkanth Engineering Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nilkanth Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nilkanth Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nilkanth Engineering Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nilkanth Engineering Ltd?

Nilkanth Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nilkanth Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nilkanth Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

