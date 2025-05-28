Board Meeting 28 May 2025 20 May 2025

Nilkanth Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 Closing of the Trading window from 1st April 2025 to 30th May 2025 (both days inclusive) for Directors Designated Employees and their family member. Kindly take the above information on record We submit herewith Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2025 along with Auditors Report and Declaration by the Board of Director about the un-modified opinion of Auditors Report on the above result. Kindly take it on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2025 15 Jan 2025

NILKANTH ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a) Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2024 We submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held Today (January 22, 2025) along with Limited Review Report on the results issued by Our Statutory Auditor. Kindly take it on record and oblige. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

NILKANTH ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve un-audited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th November, 2024 along with Unqualified Limited Review Report issued by our Statutory Auditor of the Company. Kindly take it on record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

NILKANTH ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To approve the Boards Report on the financial statement (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024 b) To decide the day date place of 41st Annual General Meeting and Approve the Notice convening Annual General Meetinig c) To decide date of Closure of Register of Members and for E-voting period for 41st Annual General Meeting d) To appoint Scrutinizer for Voting Results of 41st Annual General Meeting a) The Directors Report on the Audited Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024 were approved. b) 41st Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 2.00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company at 407, Kalbadevi Road, 3rd Floor, Daulat Bhavan, Mumbai 400 002 and the Notice convening 41st Annual General Meeting was approved. c) The Register of Members shall remain closed from 19.09.2024 to 25.09.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 41st AGM and E-voting shall commence on 22.09.2024 at 9.00 am and ends on 24.09.2024 at 5.00 pm. The cut off date shall be 18.09.2024 d) M/s Girish Murarka & Co., Practicing Company Secretary was appointed as Scruitinizer for Voting at 41st AGM Kindly take the above on record and oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024