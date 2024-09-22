iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nilkanth Engineering Ltd AGM

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
a) The Directors Report on the Audited Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024 were approved. b) 41st Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 2.00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company at 407, Kalbadevi Road, 3rd Floor, Daulat Bhavan, Mumbai 400 002 and the Notice convening 41st Annual General Meeting was approved. c) The Register of Members shall remain closed from 19.09.2024 to 25.09.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 41st AGM and E-voting shall commence on 22.09.2024 at 9.00 am and ends on 24.09.2024 at 5.00 pm. The cut off date shall be 18.09.2024 d) M/s Girish Murarka & Co., Practicing Company Secretary was appointed as Scruitinizer for Voting at 41st AGM Kindly take the above on record and oblige We submit herewith Voting Results along with Scrutinizrs Report of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2024. Kindly take it on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)

Nilkanth Engineering Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nilkanth Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.