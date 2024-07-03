Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorETF
Open₹124.24
Prev. Close₹124.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.9
Day's High₹124.6
Day's Low₹123.9
52 Week's High₹129.3
52 Week's Low₹116.51
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,703.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
|No Record Found
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE BP SDL Sep 2024 50:50
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE BP SDL Sep 2024 50:50 shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE BP SDL Sep 2024 50:50 is ₹1703.44 Cr. as of 25 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE BP SDL Sep 2024 50:50 is 0 and 1.62 as of 25 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE BP SDL Sep 2024 50:50 stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE BP SDL Sep 2024 50:50 is ₹116.51 and ₹129.3 as of 25 Sep ‘24
Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE BP SDL Sep 2024 50:50's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.94%, 3 Years at 5.12%, 1 Year at 6.91%, 6 Month at 3.34%, 3 Month at 1.94% and 1 Month at 0.84%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.