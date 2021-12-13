iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd Balance Sheet

7.45
(2.76%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:15:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.7

7.7

7.7

7.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.39

0.27

0.17

0.06

Net Worth

8.09

7.97

7.87

7.76

Minority Interest

Debt

0.36

0.13

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.45

8.1

7.88

7.76

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.44

8.08

7.88

7.52

Inventories

0

0

0.41

0.66

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.17

0

0.07

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.52

8.29

7.9

7.29

Sundry Creditors

-0.19

-0.15

-0.44

-0.42

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.01

Cash

0

0.02

0

0.24

Total Assets

8.45

8.11

7.88

7.77

Nishtha Finance : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.