Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹6.89
Prev. Close₹7.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹7.45
Day's Low₹6.89
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.74
P/E23.28
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.7
7.7
7.7
7.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.39
0.27
0.17
0.06
Net Worth
8.09
7.97
7.87
7.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.09
-7.34
0.15
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashishbhai Jitendrabhai Joshi
Chairman
Chetankumar Haribhi Chovatiya
Director
Miraben Chetankumar Chovatiya
Director
Chunilal Vrujlal Chovatiya
Director
Sanjaybhai Vrujlal Chovatiya
Independent Director
Bharagavkumar Jayshukhbhai Undhad
Independent Director
Jayeshbhai Kantilal Paghdar
Independent Director
Piyush Rameshbhai Bhuva
Company Secretary
Dimpy Joshi
A/202 2nd Flr Narnarayan Compl,
Swastik Cross Road Navrangpura,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: 91-79-40027017
Website: -
Email: nishtha.finvest@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Nishtha Finance & Investment (India) Ltd was incorporated on 16 November 1983. The Company is engaged in Other Financial Services.
Read More
Reports by Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.