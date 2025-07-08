iifl-logo
Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd Share Price Live

7.45
(2.76%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:15:49 PM

  • Open6.89
  • Day's High7.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.25
  • Day's Low6.89
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E23.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.59
  • EPS0.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.89

Prev. Close

7.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

7.45

Day's Low

6.89

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.74

P/E

23.28

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0

Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nishtha Finance & Investment (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nishtha Finance & Investment (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:01 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.30%

Non-Promoter- 56.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.7

7.7

7.7

7.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.39

0.27

0.17

0.06

Net Worth

8.09

7.97

7.87

7.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.09

-7.34

0.15

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashishbhai Jitendrabhai Joshi

Chairman

Chetankumar Haribhi Chovatiya

Director

Miraben Chetankumar Chovatiya

Director

Chunilal Vrujlal Chovatiya

Director

Sanjaybhai Vrujlal Chovatiya

Independent Director

Bharagavkumar Jayshukhbhai Undhad

Independent Director

Jayeshbhai Kantilal Paghdar

Independent Director

Piyush Rameshbhai Bhuva

Company Secretary

Dimpy Joshi

Registered Office

A/202 2nd Flr Narnarayan Compl,

Swastik Cross Road Navrangpura,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: 91-79-40027017

Website: -

Email: nishtha.finvest@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Nishtha Finance & Investment (India) Ltd was incorporated on 16 November 1983. The Company is engaged in Other Financial Services.
Read More

Reports by Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd share price today?

The Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd is ₹5.74 Cr. as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd is 23.28 and 0.70 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the CAGR of Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd?

Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.99%, 3 Years at -20.63%, 1 Year at 6.43%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nishtha Finance & Investment India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.70 %

