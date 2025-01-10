Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.07
1.07
1.07
1.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.88
8.03
6
4.89
Net Worth
32.95
9.1
7.07
5.96
Minority Interest
Debt
6.02
16.64
10.16
6.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.97
25.74
17.23
12.37
Fixed Assets
0.73
0.27
0.3
0.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.48
18.99
13.74
11.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
10.86
3.42
2.17
0.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.92
0.67
1.43
0.75
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.28
4.8
2.6
0.86
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.93
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.34
-2.05
-0.93
-1.28
Cash
2.91
3.05
0.99
0.48
Total Assets
38.98
25.73
17.25
12.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.