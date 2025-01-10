iifl-logo-icon 1
Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd Balance Sheet

520.1
(5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.07

1.07

1.07

1.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.88

8.03

6

4.89

Net Worth

32.95

9.1

7.07

5.96

Minority Interest

Debt

6.02

16.64

10.16

6.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.97

25.74

17.23

12.37

Fixed Assets

0.73

0.27

0.3

0.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.48

18.99

13.74

11.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.05

0.04

Networking Capital

10.86

3.42

2.17

0.27

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.92

0.67

1.43

0.75

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

13.28

4.8

2.6

0.86

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.93

-0.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.34

-2.05

-0.93

-1.28

Cash

2.91

3.05

0.99

0.48

Total Assets

38.98

25.73

17.25

12.38

