Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd Share Price

464.55
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:52:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open464
  • Day's High499.9
  • 52 Wk High540.9
  • Prev. Close488.3
  • Day's Low464
  • 52 Wk Low 224.45
  • Turnover (lac)609.48
  • P/E47.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.35
  • EPS10.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,109.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

464

Prev. Close

488.3

Turnover(Lac.)

609.48

Day's High

499.9

Day's Low

464

52 Week's High

540.9

52 Week's Low

224.45

Book Value

56.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,109.26

P/E

47.55

EPS

10.27

Divi. Yield

0

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:59 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Nov-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.07

1.07

1.07

1.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.88

8.03

6

4.89

Net Worth

32.95

9.1

7.07

5.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

43.03

11.3

7.24

5.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.03

11.3

7.24

5.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.33

0.25

0.15

View Annually Results

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Anil Goenka

Executive Director

Mridula Amit Goenka

Executive Director

Vikas Krishnakumar Modi

Independent Director

Sunil Agarwal

Independent Director

Tara Subramaniam

Independent Director

S K Tuteja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruksana Istak Khan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd

Summary

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited was initially incorporated as Molior Realty Private Limited on August 21, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. On July 28, 2014, Company changed its name to Nisus Finance Services Co Private Limited. The Company thereafter, converted to a Public Limited Company on May 23, 2024, and changed the name to Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, receiving a new Certificate of Incorporation on July 15, 2024, from the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is promoted by Mr. Amit Anil Goenka and Mrs. Mridula Amit Goenka. Building on the success of their Transaction Advisory services, Company expanded into Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure Fund & Asset Management through its subsidiary, Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP. Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP launched their first fund, the Real Estate Asset Performance Fund - 1, in 2015 which was exited in 2021. The Company subscribed to 26% shareholding of Nisus Fincorp Private Limited, an associate NBFC company incorporated on February 24, 2018.Currently, the Company through Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers LLP (an Associate company) and Nisus BCD Advisors LLP (a Subsidiary company) is managing two funds namely Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund - 1 and Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund - 1 focused on real estate and urban infrastructure sector. Additionally, step-down subsidiaries Nisus Finance International Advisors IFSC LLP and Nis
Company FAQs

What is the Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd share price today?

The Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹464.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd is ₹1109.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd is 47.55 and 8.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd is ₹224.45 and ₹540.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd?

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 106.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.22 %
Institutions - 9.03 %
Public - 17.75 %

