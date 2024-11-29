Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹464
Prev. Close₹488.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹609.48
Day's High₹499.9
Day's Low₹464
52 Week's High₹540.9
52 Week's Low₹224.45
Book Value₹56.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,109.26
P/E47.55
EPS10.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.07
1.07
1.07
1.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.88
8.03
6
4.89
Net Worth
32.95
9.1
7.07
5.96
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
43.03
11.3
7.24
5.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.03
11.3
7.24
5.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.33
0.25
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Anil Goenka
Executive Director
Mridula Amit Goenka
Executive Director
Vikas Krishnakumar Modi
Independent Director
Sunil Agarwal
Independent Director
Tara Subramaniam
Independent Director
S K Tuteja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruksana Istak Khan
Summary
Nisus Finance Services Co Limited was initially incorporated as Molior Realty Private Limited on August 21, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. On July 28, 2014, Company changed its name to Nisus Finance Services Co Private Limited. The Company thereafter, converted to a Public Limited Company on May 23, 2024, and changed the name to Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, receiving a new Certificate of Incorporation on July 15, 2024, from the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is promoted by Mr. Amit Anil Goenka and Mrs. Mridula Amit Goenka. Building on the success of their Transaction Advisory services, Company expanded into Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure Fund & Asset Management through its subsidiary, Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP. Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP launched their first fund, the Real Estate Asset Performance Fund - 1, in 2015 which was exited in 2021. The Company subscribed to 26% shareholding of Nisus Fincorp Private Limited, an associate NBFC company incorporated on February 24, 2018.Currently, the Company through Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers LLP (an Associate company) and Nisus BCD Advisors LLP (a Subsidiary company) is managing two funds namely Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund - 1 and Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund - 1 focused on real estate and urban infrastructure sector. Additionally, step-down subsidiaries Nisus Finance International Advisors IFSC LLP and Nis
The Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹464.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd is ₹1109.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd is 47.55 and 8.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd is ₹224.45 and ₹540.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 106.69%.
