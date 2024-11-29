Summary

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited was initially incorporated as Molior Realty Private Limited on August 21, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. On July 28, 2014, Company changed its name to Nisus Finance Services Co Private Limited. The Company thereafter, converted to a Public Limited Company on May 23, 2024, and changed the name to Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, receiving a new Certificate of Incorporation on July 15, 2024, from the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is promoted by Mr. Amit Anil Goenka and Mrs. Mridula Amit Goenka. Building on the success of their Transaction Advisory services, Company expanded into Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure Fund & Asset Management through its subsidiary, Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP. Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP launched their first fund, the Real Estate Asset Performance Fund - 1, in 2015 which was exited in 2021. The Company subscribed to 26% shareholding of Nisus Fincorp Private Limited, an associate NBFC company incorporated on February 24, 2018.Currently, the Company through Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers LLP (an Associate company) and Nisus BCD Advisors LLP (a Subsidiary company) is managing two funds namely Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund - 1 and Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund - 1 focused on real estate and urban infrastructure sector. Additionally, step-down subsidiaries Nisus Finance International Advisors IFSC LLP and Nis

