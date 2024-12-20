iifl-logo-icon 1
Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd Board Meeting

507.4
(-5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Nisus Finance Services Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday December 20 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the half year ending on September 30 2024. With reference to the captioned subject, and in continuation to our Intimation Letter dated 17% December, 2024 wherein, it was intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 20T December, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the half year ended 30T September, 2024, we wish to inform you that the said meeting has been adjourned. This is to intimate that during the Audit Committee and Board Meeting held today, with the consent of all the members/ directors present at the respective meetings, it was decided to adjourn the Meeting of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors and that the said meetings will continue to be held on Tuesday, 24T December, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year ended 30r September, 2024 and other business matters. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024) Revised Intimation of Adjournment of Board Meeting held on 20th December, 2024 and closure of Trading Window (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/12/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited held on December 24, 2024 for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.12.2024)

