Noble Explochem Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
25.44
25.44
25.44
25.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-53.56
-52.58
-52.03
-51.16
Net Worth
-28.12
-27.14
-26.59
-25.75
Minority Interest
Debt
35.02
34.95
34.45
34.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.23
1.23
1.23
1.23
Total Liabilities
8.13
9.04
9.09
9.58
Fixed Assets
18.7
18.78
18.78
18.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-10.61
-9.81
-9.71
-9.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.14
1.12
1.08
1.11
Sundry Creditors
-3.78
-3.52
-3.43
-1.09
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-7.99
-7.41
-7.36
-9.41
Cash
0.02
0.05
0.01
0.18
Total Assets
8.11
9.02
9.08
9.57
