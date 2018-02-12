iifl-logo-icon 1
Noble Explochem Ltd Balance Sheet

4.9
(2.30%)
Feb 12, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

25.44

25.44

25.44

25.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-53.56

-52.58

-52.03

-51.16

Net Worth

-28.12

-27.14

-26.59

-25.75

Minority Interest

Debt

35.02

34.95

34.45

34.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.23

1.23

1.23

1.23

Total Liabilities

8.13

9.04

9.09

9.58

Fixed Assets

18.7

18.78

18.78

18.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-10.61

-9.81

-9.71

-9.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.14

1.12

1.08

1.11

Sundry Creditors

-3.78

-3.52

-3.43

-1.09

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-7.99

-7.41

-7.36

-9.41

Cash

0.02

0.05

0.01

0.18

Total Assets

8.11

9.02

9.08

9.57

