SectorChemicals
Open₹4.9
Prev. Close₹4.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹4.9
Day's Low₹4.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-14.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
25.44
25.44
25.44
25.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-53.56
-52.58
-52.03
-51.16
Net Worth
-28.12
-27.14
-26.59
-25.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.13
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.86
-0.64
-0.82
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.3
-2.17
-0.5
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-35.79
7.6
3.18
-2.55
EBIT growth
-37.16
40.8
-24.46
8.66
Net profit growth
-37.07
35.75
-22.56
-17.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
TIKAMCHAND KOTHARI
Managing Director
RAMESH KOTHARI BHIMRAJ
Director
SHYAM SHARMA SUNDER
Director
RAJESHKUMAR LADLIPRASAD JOSHI
Whole-time Director
VINDA MADHAO WARHADPANDE
Director
ISHWAR RAKA DHARAMCHAND
Reports by Noble Explochem Ltd
Summary
Noble Explochem is one of Indias largest manufacturers and distributors of industrial explosives and blasting service company supplying to the coal and metal mining,quarry,oil and gas exploration,construction and material management industries.Incorporated in the year 1982,it was initially promoted by the Government of Maharashtra through SICOM in technical and financial collaboration with the world leaders in explosives Chematur Engineering,Sweden and Dyno,Norway.While this ensures access to internationally acclaimed state of the art technology,the all new management from December 2001 ensured optimization of resource utilization and persistent progress through total quality management.The plant is located on 1200 acres of lush green land at Hingni,about 75 kms from Nagpur,which is the geographical centre of the country well connected by airways,railways and roads.
