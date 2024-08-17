iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Noble Explochem Ltd Share Price

4.9
(2.30%)
Feb 12, 2018|03:07:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Noble Explochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

4.9

Prev. Close

4.79

Turnover(Lac.)

0.45

Day's High

4.9

Day's Low

4.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-14.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Noble Explochem Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Noble Explochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Noble Explochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:37 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Noble Explochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

25.44

25.44

25.44

25.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-53.56

-52.58

-52.03

-51.16

Net Worth

-28.12

-27.14

-26.59

-25.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.13

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.86

-0.64

-0.82

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.3

-2.17

-0.5

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-35.79

7.6

3.18

-2.55

EBIT growth

-37.16

40.8

-24.46

8.66

Net profit growth

-37.07

35.75

-22.56

-17.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Noble Explochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Noble Explochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

TIKAMCHAND KOTHARI

Managing Director

RAMESH KOTHARI BHIMRAJ

Director

SHYAM SHARMA SUNDER

Director

RAJESHKUMAR LADLIPRASAD JOSHI

Whole-time Director

VINDA MADHAO WARHADPANDE

Director

ISHWAR RAKA DHARAMCHAND

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Noble Explochem Ltd

Summary

Noble Explochem is one of Indias largest manufacturers and distributors of industrial explosives and blasting service company supplying to the coal and metal mining,quarry,oil and gas exploration,construction and material management industries.Incorporated in the year 1982,it was initially promoted by the Government of Maharashtra through SICOM in technical and financial collaboration with the world leaders in explosives Chematur Engineering,Sweden and Dyno,Norway.While this ensures access to internationally acclaimed state of the art technology,the all new management from December 2001 ensured optimization of resource utilization and persistent progress through total quality management.The plant is located on 1200 acres of lush green land at Hingni,about 75 kms from Nagpur,which is the geographical centre of the country well connected by airways,railways and roads.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Noble Explochem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.