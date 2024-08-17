Noble Explochem Ltd Summary

Noble Explochem is one of Indias largest manufacturers and distributors of industrial explosives and blasting service company supplying to the coal and metal mining,quarry,oil and gas exploration,construction and material management industries.Incorporated in the year 1982,it was initially promoted by the Government of Maharashtra through SICOM in technical and financial collaboration with the world leaders in explosives Chematur Engineering,Sweden and Dyno,Norway.While this ensures access to internationally acclaimed state of the art technology,the all new management from December 2001 ensured optimization of resource utilization and persistent progress through total quality management.The plant is located on 1200 acres of lush green land at Hingni,about 75 kms from Nagpur,which is the geographical centre of the country well connected by airways,railways and roads.