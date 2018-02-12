iifl-logo-icon 1
Noble Explochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.9
(2.30%)
Feb 12, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.86

-0.64

-0.82

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.3

-2.17

-0.5

0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-0.85

-3.03

-1.14

-0.73

Capital expenditure

38.76

-38.75

0

38.75

Free cash flow

37.9

-41.78

-1.14

38.01

Equity raised

-91.6

-89.89

-88.79

-87.76

Investing

0

0

0

-0.05

Financing

69.4

68.55

68.22

67.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.7

-63.13

-21.72

17.73

