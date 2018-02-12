Noble Explochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.86
-0.64
-0.82
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.3
-2.17
-0.5
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.85
-3.03
-1.14
-0.73
Capital expenditure
38.76
-38.75
0
38.75
Free cash flow
37.9
-41.78
-1.14
38.01
Equity raised
-91.6
-89.89
-88.79
-87.76
Investing
0
0
0
-0.05
Financing
69.4
68.55
68.22
67.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.7
-63.13
-21.72
17.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.