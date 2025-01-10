Examination Report on the restated consolidated summary statement of assets and liabilities as at March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, restated consolidated summary statements of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), restated consolidated summary statements of cash flows and restated consolidated summary statements of changes in equity for each of the years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated summary statements of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes of Northern Arc Capital Limited (the "Company"), its subsidiaries and its associate (together referred to as the "Group") (collectively, the "Restated Consolidated Summary Statements")

Northern Arc Capital Limited No. 1, Kanagam Village,

10th Floor, IITM Research Park,

Taramani, Chennai - 600 113

1. We, S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP ("we" or "us" or "SRBA") have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Summary Statements of the Group.

The Restated Consolidated Summary Statements have been approved by the board of directors of the Company ("Board of Directors") at their meeting held on [date], for the purpose of inclusion in the red herring prospectus and prospectus (collectively referred to as "Offer Documents"), in connection with its proposed initial public offering of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by way of fresh issue of equity shares and offer for sale by the selling shareholders of the Company ("Proposed IPO"), and have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act");

b) relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, (the "ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports on Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), (the "Guidance Note")

Management?s Responsibility for the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements

2. The preparation of Restated Consolidated Summary Statements is the responsibility of the management of the Company. The Restated Consolidated Summary Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Note 2.1 of Annexure V to the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements. The responsibility of the management of the Company, its subsidiaries and its associate includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal controls relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements. The management of the Company, its subsidiaries and its associate are also responsible for identifying and ensuing that the Group complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Auditors? Responsibilities

3. We have examined such Restated Consolidated Summary Statements taking into consideration:

a) the terms of reference and our engagement agreed with you vide our engagement letter dated October 25, 2023, requesting us to carry out the work on such Restated Consolidated Summary Statements, proposed to be included in the Offer Documents in connection with the Proposed IPO;

b) the Guidance Note. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements; and

d) the requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the applicable provisions of the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the Proposed IPO.

Restated Consolidated Summary Statements as per audited consolidated financial statements

4. These Restated Consolidated Summary Statements have been compiled by the management of the Company from the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for each of the years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 (together the "Audited Consolidated Financial Statements"), which were prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on May 29, 2024, May 11,2023 and May 10, 2022, respectively.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

i. Independent Auditor?s Reports issued by us dated May 29, 2024, May 11,2023 and May 10, 2022, on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively, as referred in paragraph 4 above; and

ii. the Examination reports issued by other auditors of certain subsidiaries and associate (listed in Annexure 1) included in these Restated Consolidated Summary Statements.

6. The audit reports on the consolidated financial statements as at and for the years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 issued by us, as referred in paragraph 5 above, which does not require any adjustment in the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements, contains the following:

(a) Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements included in the Auditor?s Reports on the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements included the following modification relating to the maintenance of books of accounts and other matters connected therewith:

(i) As at and for the year ended March 31,2024

Based on our examination which included test checks and that performed by the respective auditors of the subsidiaries and associate which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, the Holding Company, subsidiaries and associate have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except for the instances mentioned below. Further, for the applications and periods for which audit trail feature is enabled and operated, we and respective auditors of the subsidiaries and associate did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with:

A. As regards the Holding Company:

(a) In respect of application relating to general ledger, the audit trail feature at the database level could not be commented in the absence of service organisation report from the third party service provider;

(b) In respect of Loan Management systems, such applications either have limitation in those applications in obtaining relevant information with regard to audit trail due to which we are unable to perform testing of audit trail feature, or for third party managed loan management systems, the service organization controls (SOC) report covering the audit trail feature was not available;

B. As regards subsidiary companies incorporated in India:

(a) In respect of two subsidiaries, in the absence of service organisation report from the third party service provider, the audit trail feature at the database level could not be commented upon;

(b) In respect of one subsidiary, the audit trail feature, was enabled for only part of the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software used;

(ii) As at and for the year ended March 31,2023:

In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidation of the financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and reports of the other auditors, except that the Company does not have server physically located in India for the daily backup of certain books of account and other books and paper maintained in electronic mode on daily basis, as stated in note 50 to the consolidated financial statements;

(b) The auditors? report on the consolidated financial statements of the Group included qualifications in the report on the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143 of the Act which did not require any corrections (included in Annexure VI in the attached Restated Consolidated Summary Statements).

7. As indicated in our auditor?s reports referred to in paragraph 5 above, we did not audit the financial statements of certain subsidiaries and associate as at for the years ended March 31, 2024, March 31,2023 and March 31,2022 whose share of total assets, total revenues, net cash inflows / (outflows) and share of profit from associate in the consolidated financial statements, for the relevant years are tabulated below, which have been audited by other auditors and whose reports have been furnished to us by the Company?s management and our opinion on the historical consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the subsidiaries and associate, was based solely on the reports of the other auditors:

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 (In Rs million) For the year ended March 31, 2023 (In Rs million) For the year ended March 31, 2022 (In Rs million) Number of Subsidiaries 4 3 3 Total assets Rs 710.72 million Rs 539.95 million Rs 431.7 million Total revenue Rs 1102.77 million Rs 449.74 million Rs 19.3 million Net cash inflow Rs 115.85 million Rs 16.7 million Rs 0.20 million Number of associates 1 1 Nil Share of loss from associate Rs 21.61 million Rs 16.94 million NA

Our audit opinions on the consolidated financial statements of the group as at and for the years ended March 31,2024, March 31,2023 and March 31,2022, were not qualified for the above matter.

8. The other auditors as mentioned above, have examined the restated summary statements of certain subsidiaries and associate (listed in Annexure 1) included in these Restated Consolidated Summary Statements and has confirmed that the restated summary statements of the components:

(i) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial year ended March 31,2023 and 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed for the year ended March 31,2024;

(ii) does not contain any qualifications requiring adjustments; and

(iii) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

9. Based on our examination, in accordance with the requirements of Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note, and according to the information and explanations given to us and also as per the reliance placed on the examination reports of the subsidiaries and associate submitted by the other auditors as stated in paragraph 5 ii above, we report that:

a) the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements of the Group, have been prepared after making adjustments and regroupings / reclassifications more fully described in Note 51 of Annexure VI to the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements included in the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements is in our opinion were appropriate;

b) there are no qualifications in the auditors reports on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for each of the years ended March 31,2024, 2023 and 2022 which require any adjustments to the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements. There are items relating to modification, adverse remark on other legal and regulatory reporting and qualification in the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Oder, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, which do not require any adjustment to the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements, have been disclosed in Note 52 of Annexure VI to the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements; and

c) the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

10. We have not audited any financial statements of the Group as of any date or for any period subsequent to March 31,2024. Accordingly, we express no opinion on the financial position, results of operations or cash flows of the Group as of any date or for any period subsequent to March 31, 2024.

11. The Restated Consolidated Summary Statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited consolidated financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

12. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

13. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

14. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Chennai, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, and BSE Limited, in connection with the Proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose.

